What are the benefits of drinking light wine?

Wine is a dinnertime staple for many households across the world, but like many of the finer things in life, it also comes with a few drawbacks. For starters, wine is particularly high in calories and alcohol content.

But lighter wines, including those with lower sugar, lower calories, and lower ABV (alcohol by volume) – or even no alcohol at all – exist so you don’t have to compromise taste or quality with each sip. So, if you have intentions of dropping a few kilograms or being more considerate with your alcohol intake, you don’t have to cut wine completely. Below Riekie Viljoen, from Robertson Winery, shares some of the reasons to try a light wine today.

Viljoen says the light wine category has grown substantially in recent years as South African consumers become more focused on health and wellness. She says people are looking to enjoy their favourite alcoholic beverage without the stress of overindulging in alcohol content or calories. Wine is a dinnertime staple for many households across the world. Picture: Pexels/ Cotton Bro Studios Full of flavour Don’t be fooled by the light wine options on the market. You might be trading calories and alcohol content, but you aren’t trading the flavour. A light white wine is light and refreshing, allowing you to still appreciate the tropical fruit with floral notes that a Chenin is best known for.

Moderation is in Internationally, a move to a more considered approach to alcohol is under way and South Africa is following suit. Drinking in excess is never a good idea, so with a lower alcohol alternative, you can rest assured that you’ll still feel great the next day. Wine is a dinnertime staple for many households across the world. Picture: Pexels/Krisztina Papp Lower in calories and sugar