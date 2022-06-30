Would you drink wine infused with broccoli?

It is an interesting time in the world of wine, with a completely new flavour released that draws inspiration from a favourite green vegetable and a much-loved white wine. The green-tinted tipple was made by the UK’s Lyme Bay Winery in partnership with Tenderstem broccoli as a way to encourage Brits to eat more greens.

“Dubbed Tendernay, this suitably tender, sweet, and succulent drink is the perfect infusion of chardonnay married with the distinctive notes of our delicious stems,” the company declared confidently on its website. The limited-edition vino features hundreds of broccolini stalks, which have been expertly infused with the grapes, and will be available for free for those lucky local punters keen on trying anything at least once. Each bottle of Tendernay is made by extracting the sweet and nutty flavours of Tenderstem and mixing them with the 2019 chardonnay from Lyme Bay Winery – and the veggie company claims the drink can “be paired with almost anything”.

There is no word on whether the wine will be available outside the UK; we can only hope, I guess. Pairing wine and food is not always the easiest thing to do. Picture: Pexels/Creative Vix While we wait, allow us to quickly share with you a winter wine and food pairing guide that will warm you up during the colder months. These pairings are ready to blow you away, whether you are dining at home or treating yourself to dinner at a restaurant Rosé

Rosé isn’t just a summer wine. Kick the stereotype to the curb and pop a bottle of pink wine in winter. Choose a rosé that’s redder in flavour, signalling bolder flavours perfect for cold weather. Pair your delicious glass with milder dishes: salmon fillet, chicken stew and roast beet salad are all matches made in heaven for pink wine. Cabernet sauvignon

Red wine season is officially here. Make the most of it by grilling strip steaks with rosemary butter and enjoying them with a big, bold cabernet sauvignon. Chilled tomato soup also goes well with cabernet sauvignon. Pinot noir A lush and spicy style of pinot noir will greatly enhance the earthy, meaty flavours of any mushroom dish.

Merlot A creamy chicken stroganoff (preferably with bacon and chanterelle mushrooms) is a light yet hearty winter meal. Pair with a merlot that has gentle tannins for an unforgettable flavour combination.