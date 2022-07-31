Food trend predictions for spring

2022 is already proving to be a year of lightning-fast change. So what does it hold in store for the food service industry this spring season? Spring is the season when everything bursts back into life, and our senses start being stimulated once again.

It is the blooming colours, tastes, and sounds of nature that bring us back to life. This perception inspires us and is the reason spring is most people’s favourite season to cater in. Whether you are raring to shed a few winter kilograms before swimsuit season or you want to awaken sleepy taste buds with exotic essences, there are several flavours already trending for 2022. Here are a few of the top food trends predicted for spring that you are probably already starting to see and that you can definitely add to your personal menu.

The more we learn about food and the connection between nutrition and overall health, the more we realise the truth in this old saying. Picture: Pexels/The Lazy Artist Gallery Plant-based meals A global crisis and lockdowns have necessitated a rethinking of food options. Health and well-being have become a priority, and there has been a significant rethinking of what people eat and how it affects the environment. Plant-based diets and veganism have progressed from a food trend to a globally recognised lifestyle. As more people choose plant-based meals, the food industry is gradually introducing innovations and options in the segment for people who prefer clean, plant-based food items.

Reducetarianism is causing people to consume less meat and opt for vegan substitutes in order to live a healthier lifestyle. With more affordable, ready-to-cook plant-based meal options on the market, this is poised to become a long-term sustainable trend. Charcuterie

Charcuterie is all about how you prepare and assemble cured meats and other meat products on a charcuterie board (or a cheese board). The term also refers to an assortment of meats that are paired with different accompaniments like crackers, fruit, cheese, and dips. Charcuterie boards continue to grow in popularity. They are the ultimate easy party food and are even becoming a grab-and-go dinner option for families.

It is simple to build a board. Start with your favourite dipping sauces and cheese balls and then build the board with a mix of flavours and textures – crunchy, sweet, salty, and meaty. Everyone can do it. Spring and summer are perfect for presenting charcuterie boards filled with things like sandwiches and wraps, fresh fruit and veggies, cheeses, spreads, crackers, nuts, and pickles. Appreciated for its slightly bitter, citrusy flavour and vibrant colour, hibiscus is making the culinary rounds as much more than a topper of tropical drinks. Picture: Pexels/Olya Kobruseva Hibiscus

Remember when the mention of hibiscus flowers would generate visions of tropical vacations? These days, you do not have to hop a plane to a tropical island to enjoy these lovely flowers – you can find them at restaurants and even at your local grocery store. Trend watchers think that hibiscus could be the new matcha. Appreciated for its slightly bitter, citrusy flavour and vibrant colour, hibiscus is making the culinary rounds as much more than a topper of tropical drinks.

The dried flowers are steeped in liquid, then pureed or strained with deeply bright and flavourful results. Make this the year you learn about the many uses of this versatile bloom. Hibiscus also makes for a surprisingly fresh floral layer in many cocktails, whether you are updating a classic gin and tonic or taking margaritas to a whole new level. Mushrooms. Picture: Emma Jones Mushrooms

Mushrooms are one of those foods that, when cooked and prepared properly, are delicious. They are also rich and savoury, with a hearty texture that can make your meals more substantial. Versatile mushrooms are not brand new to the superfood category, but their cult-like status is reaching the masses today.

Not only is the consumption of ordinary mushrooms on the rise, but they are being found in more and more unexpected places, from mushroom powder, adding punchy flavour to alternative meats. Smoothies. Picture: Pexels/Min Che Smoothies Smoothies become more popular each year. Smoothies offer an amazing way to boost your immune system and replenish important vitamins.

For maximum benefit, do not forget to add seasonal vegetables to your smoothies. It is easy to load up on fruit, as it is sweet and delicious, but for variety and health, vegetables are a must, too. Things such as carrots, avocados, and spinach can be added to smoothies, and they add a whole lot of goodness to your diet as well. Another tip for making smoothies – is you should always check the serving size. Do not throw in two bananas, a whole mango, or a tub of yoghurt, and then drink it all.

If you would not typically eat large volumes of a food type in one sitting, you should not be drinking them, as your kilojoule count will be sky-high. Measure your quantities carefully, and use just enough ingredients in your smoothie to fill you up. Floral flavours

Floral flavours have been one of the biggest culinary trends, and it is one that we expect to bloom even further this spring season. Gone are the days when flowers were only used to add colour to a dull space in your home. Not only have flowers become a hot accessory, but they are also a must-have ingredient to add flavour and pizazz to your summer dishes and drinks. They are no longer just for fine-dining restaurants. More people are including edible flowers in their culinary creations at home.