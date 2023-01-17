Gordon Ramsay criticised after charging R160 for ‘tasteless’ fries

Gordan Ramsay, the renowned British chef, is well known for his culinary skills and also his straightforward opinions.
Apart from ruthlessly giving a piece of mind to contestants on cooking shows, he is also known to rate dishes on social media.
Well, in a recent incident, he has sparked outrage over charging £8 (R160) for a portion of chips, which one customer described as “tasteless”.
Customers of the chef’s famous restaurant Savoy Grill took to Tripadvisor to complain about its expensive portion of fries.
One customer said: “The chips were very disappointing. Not hand cut or triple cooked as you’d expect from this place, but regular and frankly, tasteless frozen chips.”
Another said while the setting itself was “'beautiful”, they felt let down by the “limited” menu and high prices.
“The menu was very limited and I had to ask for the vegetarian version to find anything that I would eat. Portions were very small and came with no potatoes or vegetables. £8 for a portion of chips to go with my husband’s fish.”
A third wrote, “We had to pay £15 for two portions of chips which is madness really.”
Tory Gordon Ramsay slammed for charging diners £8 for chips.— SuzieWong 🌹🍄🌲🌳☀️☔ (@SuzieWo20886208) January 15, 2023
A disgrace.
These chips weren't even hand cut.
Prices at the restaurant range between R600 and R2000 for mains, while a selection of side dishes are all priced at R160. Puddings range between R300 and R400.
A bio of the restaurant on its website reads, “With world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay at the helm and an expert kitchen and front-of-house team in the restaurant, the Savoy Grill by Gordon Ramsay offers an iconic British and French-inspired menu alongside an exceptional wine list.'”