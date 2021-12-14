How to plan and enjoy the perfect Christmas meal

There are only less than two weeks to go until Christmas and while there is cheer in the air, for many there is also mounting stress about putting on the family lunch or dinner. Whether you are hosting a meal for three or 20, below we have some tips from hospitality experts on how to make things run as smoothly as possible.

Tips from the team at Granny Mouse Country House Keep a handbook handy Yes, keeping a handy notepad and pen close by will help ensure you keep up to date with what ingredients you need, what you have already bought, and what needs cooking and when.

There is more to home cooking than just following a recipe. Using the correct technique and best-quality ingredients is the secret to making your favourite dishes even better. And, if the good old-fashioned pen and paper is a little old school for you, setting reminders on your phone is a perfectly acceptable alternative. Just keep organised. Plan ahead

They say the early bird catches the worm, and when it comes to creating the perfect Christmas feast, this classic saying most certainly rings true. Make what you can ahead of time which will ensure the big day goes off without a hitch – and if your schedule allows it, prepare the vegetables the day before. Stock up On a day as hectic as Christmas, facing the horrors of an empty spice rack is the last thing you will wish to encounter. So, stocking up your kitchen with fresh ginger, onion, garlic, and chillies is a great way of making sure you will have everything you need come December 25.

Keep it awesome By serving Christmas canapés is a great way to kick things off, while tummies rumble in anticipation of the main dinner event. Make them memorable. Decorate

The food is indeed a priority and putting in a little extra time to decorate your Christmas spread can make all the difference which does not have to break the bank. Make sure you also stick to your favourite dinner extras such as wine, a cheeseboard and other personal favourites, or be a little experimental. Chef Tarryn Coetzee, Radisson Blu Hotel, Waterfront Consider your full menu

You may have already decided on what roast you will be cooking, but what will you be serving with it? Are you making a starter? And surely it is not Christmas without dessert? Go non-traditional There is no rule forcing you to stick to the classics. You can serve anything you want at your Christmas table. I suggest sirloin with gravy, a Cape Malay curry, or even cold meat and cheese platters (especially great if you are planning lunch on a hot Christmas day).