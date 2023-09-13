Hungry Lion comes for Tito’s ‘Chicken stew a la Mboweni,’ makes fun of his penchant for pilchards

You know when Tito Mboweni takes to Twitter to show off his culinary 'prowess,’ it will only end in tears of laughter, with the former finance minister being the butt of jokes. Suffice to say, Mboweni has had a few hits and misses lately, but his most recent kitchen adventure left many confused by the resulting state of affairs.

Posting his prep work on the micro-sharing app, he said, "Let’s see how this turns out. No garlic, no onions, etc. Just own water and salt. No drowning!" Surprisingly enough, these are the very ingredients his followers have cautioned him against using in excess. As for the chicken, it didn’t stand a chance.

And with regards to Mboweni’s late night cooking shenanigans, one tweep suggested, “@HungryLionSA should hire you, your cooking hours are flexible.” Not one to be left out of the conversation, Hungry Lion jumped right in, making fun of Mboweni’s penchant for Lucky Star pilchards, adding: "After careful consideration we've decided that @LuckyStarSA would be the perfect match.“

😭😭 After careful consideration we've decided that @LuckyStarSA would be the perfect match. pic.twitter.com/e9qHy9iz8p — Hungry Lion - SA (@HungryLionSA) September 13, 2023 It didn’t take long for others to follow suit with suggestions of their own with @Siya_Ndlumbini joking, “Perhaps @PedrosChicken may have an opening.”

Perhaps @PedrosChicken may have an opening 😓🤓 pic.twitter.com/hYt2feOjkv — Siya Ndlumbini 🧭 (@Siya_Ndlumbini) September 13, 2023 Mboweni then caught strays for his finished product. Taking pictures of his completed dish, he wrote: “So, this is how we have landed. To be honest, THAT was not the plan! But the result was tasty! Chicken stew a la Mboweni!!”

So, this is how we have landed. To be honest, THAT was not the plan! But the result was tasty! Chicken stew a la Mboweni!! 🏃🏿🏃🏿 pic.twitter.com/fZl1k0y10C — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) September 12, 2023 One of his followers commented, “May be Uncle Tito has a health issue eg. his teeth or stomach or something …which requires him to cook his food in a specific manner.

“He definitely can afford a private Chef but he doesn’t. “Prefers to post these for LOLs. We need to let him be & indulge in his cuisines!” Another called for him to be charged with animal cruelty.