Just like tinned chicken feet, Mzansi is finding it hard to digest tinned tripe

Early last year, we were introduced to tinned chicken feet, an innovation by Tin Stuf – a canning company based in Limpopo. According to company co-founder Eiren Drake, the idea of canning chicken feet and necks comes from his upbringing in rural Limpopo.

Drake said as a young boy, he spent a lot of time with his late grandfather’s employees, whose children were his friends and playmates. It was then that he was first introduced to the widely loved dish of chicken feet, which became one of his favourite meals. Drake said he spent time learning more about the dominant food and the cultures he grew up with and became aware of how many people struggled to access good quality protein. He said as a small business owner it had been a privilege to work under the guidance of the Shoprite team. When news of the new range reached social media, many people had mixed feelings. While a few people were excited, others said it was taking things too far.

If you are one of those who felt tinned chicken feet was taking things too far, we hate to break the news to you but there is now another “African” dish that has been canned, and that is mogodu (tripe). Mogodu in a Tin is here!!! pic.twitter.com/1iwtMt1Qe6 — Kasi Economy (@KasiEconomy) March 29, 2023 Just like people felt about the tinned chicken feet, people are also finding the tinned mogodu bizarre. One user wrote: “Eish I have to disagree with this one, mogodu needs to come straight from the pot, not a tin.”

A second user wrote: “It’s a NO for me, I’m not the target market.” A third commented: “We must draw a line somewhere.” It’s not clear who the founder of the tinned mogodu is and where people can purchase it but the packaging shows a branding by the name “Seshabo brand”.