Lebogang ‘The Funny Chef’ Tlokana gives fans a sneak peek of her new cookbook

Lebogang 'The Funny Chef' Tlokana wears many hats; she’s a chef, actress, comedienne, social media sensation, television host and entrepreneur. Now the Pretoria-born star has recently added cookbook author to her already impressive resume.

Whenever she posts her delicious dishes on social media, be it ting (sour porridge) le (and) maotwana (chicken feet) or malana (chicken intestine) or dumplings with stew or oxtail or farfalle pasta with mushrooms and spinach, fans flood her comments, asking for recipes, while others encourage her to open a restaurant. It seems, “Aus Lebo”, as she’s fondly known, has heeded the call as she prepares to launch her first cookbook titled “The Funny Chef’s Delicious Dishes”. Giving her fans a sneak peek, into her upcoming book, on Thursday, “Our Perfect Wedding” presenter wrote: “Mara who would have thought that one day I’d have my own cookbook?

“I keep surprising myself Le Badimo ba maketse (even my ancestors are shocked) …. Just a sneak peek, coming soon ❤. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Funny Chef (@the_funnychef) The star first unveiled the cover of the book on social media, on May 25, and she wrote: “Been trying to find the right caption for weeks but y’all know I dislike captioning things more so if the picture speaks for itself … “la bona le lona (you can see for yourself) “ was all I could think of because I have the soul of a clown. “I decided to take myself seriously and type a longer caption so people could think I’ve got my vocabulary together. So uhm… as you can see Bathong 😭”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Funny Chef (@the_funnychef) Fans and celebrity chefs including Mogau ‘The Lazy Makoti’ Seshoene, Lorna Maseko, chef Zanele Van Zyl, chef Mbonani Mbombi and chef Nti Ramaboa congratulated the star on her latest achievement. When she’s not cooking up a storm “The Big Bozza Cook-off” on Honey, DStv channel 173, she’s helping couples share their beautiful love stories on “Our Perfect Wedding” on Mzansi Magic Channel 161. Tlokana began doing comedy skits in 2010. In her videos, the star is mostly creating humour about trending topics, always getting tongues wagging on social media.

“Life creates those jokes for me. An ordinary day can create wonderful material, from the hood to the burbs. “There's just always something to make fun of,” she said. The official release date for “The Funny Chef’s Delicious Dishes” is yet to be announced.