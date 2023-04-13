LOOK: Behold, the grilled cheese sandwich that went to private school. Did we mention it costs R4K?

Who doesn’t like a good sandwich? Be it breakfast, mid-day snacks, evening munchies, or even dinner, sandwiches can never disappoint you in any way. Filled with healthy veggies and finger-licking sauces, there are many sandwich variants all around the world.

You can also easily customise this snack by experimenting with different ingredients and dressings. But today we would like to talk about the humble grilled cheese sandwich. Grilled cheese is elemental. All you need is the right cheese, the right bread, a little butter, and a pan, and you are on the way to a quick, simple, satisfying meal. While on the grilled cheese sandwich topic, did you know that the ‘Quintessential Grilled Cheese Sandwich’ is the longest record holder for being the most expensive sandwich in the world?

In honour of National Grilled Cheese Day, which is observed on April 12 each year, Serendipity 3, a New York City restaurant, is offering a limited edition grilled cheese sandwich. Wondering what's so special about it? The sandwich continues its streak of seven long years for being the most expensive sandwich and got itself inducted into the Guinness World Records. It is contoured with gold layers on its edges to make it presentable. This particular sandwich has to be ordered at least forty-eight hours in advance, as it is a little difficult to collect all the items that go into the making of it.