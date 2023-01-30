LOOK: Mom saves her Tupperware, packs kid’s food in shopping bag

In a funny Facebook post, the admin of Eat Hot Tamales, a restaurant in the UK, shared how a mother would choose to protect her Tupperware collection and pack her child’s lunch in a shopping bag. Garnering over 30 000 comments and over 50 000 shares, the post has gone viral and has had people around the world in stitches.

Many of us grew up with Tupperware in our homes. It has a variety of purposes, from keeping food fresh to keeping the children’s toys organised. Till today, if you visit your parents’ home and open one of the cupboards, you will surely find a Tupperware container or two. Tupperware has a long history and through the years it has been a popular product in millions of homes because of its many functions. It is just natural for all mothers to be super-possessive about their Tupperware, given it comes at a high price. Captioned: “When your mom doesn’t trust you with her Tupperware anymore (laughing emoji)”, the picture shows food packed in a “Shein” plastic bag.

Facebook users tagged their friends and family members and left some funny and interesting comments. One user wrote: “I use my Shein bags for toiletries, shoes, dirty clothes when travelling ... But food?? That’s a whole other level of bravery.” A second user wrote: “I was wondering what I could reuse those bags for.”

