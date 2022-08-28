Must-have springtime pantry staples

Spring is around the corner and with it comes daylight time and the energy to break out of our winter gloom. Perhaps your pantry has acquired an inventory – canned goods, snacks and other processed foods – more worthy of winter than spring brightness and warmth.

Well, that is easily fixed with our tips for building a pantry worthy of the springtime and the fresh seasonal produce to come. Spending time in the kitchen is so much more enjoyable if you have all the pantry staples you need at your fingertips. A well-stocked pantry will make whipping up a healthy and delicious meal for your family quick and easy. What are pantry staples?

Pantry staples are your “basics” – food items that you use time and time again. They are generally shelf-stable for long periods and great for buying in bulk to save money on your grocery budget or to stock up on in case of an emergency. Having a well-stocked pantry is good, even during the best of times. This helps you save money on your grocery bill because you can stock up on non-perishable food items when they go on sale. However, a well-stocked pantry can also help you during the bad times when you don’t have money. If you have space in your home, keeping your pantry stocked with staples is always a good idea. Here are some surprisingly versatile staples you will want in your pantry at all times this beautiful season.

Picture: Pexels Olive oil Cooking oil is an essential component of your pantry and will be used on a near-daily basis. Olive oil is a universal option that will work for everything from roasting meat and vegetables. Pick one you love to cook with and enjoy drizzling over salad greens. Picture: Pexels/Madeinegyptca Lentils

Lentils are nutrient-packed, and they shine in the springtime. Cook them until just done (preventing them from getting creamy) and they take on a delightfully chewy texture. Lentils are perfect for topping salads or as an herb-infused side. Research indicates that eating nuts every day can be beneficial for your health. Picture: Pexels/Vie Studio Nuts Perfect to snack on and one of the easiest grab-and-go foods. Be sure to buy nuts raw and unsalted. When nuts are roasted, they lose a lot of their nutrients, so to get the full health benefits from them, it is better to have them raw. They are filled with fibre and healthy fats, so they will curb your hunger and keep you feeling full.

Picture: Pexels/Joris Neyt Ginger Ginger provides nutrients that can help with digestion, reduce nausea and boost immunity and metabolism. Plus it tastes great in juice, smoothies, and many recipes. Versatile and inexpensive, pasta is a pantry staple of many cost-conscious shoppers. Picture: Pexels/Engin Akyurt Pasta

You have got to love pasta for its shelf life – it keeps forever – and flavour as a staple. Seriously, if there is such a thing as a ‘bad’ pasta dish, we have not heard about it yet. Pasta tastes great when prepared very simply with just olive oil, salt and pepper, but add grated cheese or some sauce and it is a feast. Picture: Pexels/Lorena Martínez Salt and pepper Kind of obvious, but considering how critical salt is to most recipes, it is something you want to keep tabs on in your pantry.

In order to get rid of sugar addiction, you’ll need to focus on real, whole foods. Picture: Pexels/Trang Doan Eggs Eggs are the number one essential product. Used for breakfast, for many dishes and for desserts, they are a source of important proteins. When shopping, it is advisable to buy fresh eggs. Picture: Pexels/João Jesus Oats

Oats are so versatile. They can be eaten in the morning as a traditional hot cereal, chilled for overnight oats, or they can be ground and used as a flour alternative in a recipe. There are many types, and each has its purposes and cooking variability. Generally, it is always good to get foods in their whole form. A good rule of thumb is: The longer it takes to cook, the better it is for you. August 22 marks the annual World Plant Milk Day – a day to celebrate and promote dairy alternatives and to expose the alleged cruelty of the dairy industry. Picture: Pexels/Tijana Drndarski Coconut milk

For those of you who enjoy creamy curries and soups, coconut milk is a great staple to keep stocked. Aside from curries and soups, coconut milk can also be used to make desserts, baked goods and beverages. Note that the consistency between canned coconut milk (thicker) and carton coconut milk (thinner) differs drastically, so be sure to check which one a recipe is calling for. Picture: Pexels/Ron Lach Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar not only tastes great, it is also great for you. When digested as part of a meal, vinegar has been shown to increase insulin sensitivity and significantly lower spikes in blood sugar. In addition to being a great ingredient in spring salad dressings and marinades, apple cider vinegar can be used to relieve sunburns or as part of a home-made disinfectant spray. If you face an unexpected fruit fly infestation, it’s also an integral ingredient in creating an effective fruit fly trap.

Picture: Pexels/Deeana Arts Canned beans and chickpeas These pantry favourites can be quickly transformed into dips for entertaining, purées to serve alongside your favourite grilled meat or fish, or vibrant vegetable soups. Picture: Pexels Peanut butter