Our top 5 dishes from the Koo’l Klub menu

Balfour will be lit this weekend as the Bacardi Holiday Club Festival is back. On March 4 – 6, party animals will be partying non-stop at the ‘Barcadi Club Summer of Love festival’ taking place at Welgelegen Manor.

The two-day event will feature performances from Kwaito legends, Trompies, Khuli Chana, DJ Kent, Lelowhatsgood, Marcus Harvey and amapiano hit-maker, DBN Gogo. Everything will be on the house (included in the tickets), so attendees don’t have to worry about buying food and drinks. Speaking of which, Tiger Brands Culinary Division will set up an exclusive Koo’l Klub pop-up restaurant for the weekend event. Louis Roux, a musician and chef, incorporated his love for music with his culinary skills to come up with a menu that party-goers will enjoy.

The member of a rock and roll trio called Shadowclub revealed the menu on Monday, at his Pablo restaurant in Sandton. On how he came up with the menu, he said: “My experience through festivals and performing and walking around enjoying the other acts and getting hungry helped me come up with this menu. I combined that with my global experience of food culture. I wanted to take stuff that I know as South African heritage and mix it with international flavours to bring in interesting stuff.” The menu has a total of eight dishes to choose from, and these here are our top five.

Be my burger A beef smash burger with smoked mozzarella, cheddar cheese, pickles, white onion, Colmans mild English mustard, Pablo burger sauce and baby street corn. Let’s do brunch

Brioche Prawn rolls with lime, dill, chives, sriracha, Crosse & Blackwell Mayo and mini salad. Merv S Muffin Breakfast English muffin with boerewors, Crosse & Blackwell jalapeño mayo, fried egg and mozzarella.

Midnight Mexican Vegetarian nachos with sour cream, guacamole, All Gold Relish and salsa. Bacardi ABC Braai box