RECIPE: Chef Zola Nene’s butter bean and mushroom curry paired with the perfect Chardonnay

Tomorrow is World Chardonnay Day and to celebrate the day, we have a delectable dish to pair with your favourite bottle of Chardonnay. Fat Bastard Chardonnay has teamed up with the culinary virtuoso Zola Nene to celebrate Chardonnay Day.

They are presenting a delectable pairing featuring Nene's Butter Bean and Mushroom Curry, a creamy mild curry delicately spiced with garam masala and sweetened with a touch of chutney, perfectly complementing the rich and velvety notes of their Chardonnay. Zola Nene, an acclaimed cookbook author, TV Chef, and food stylist, brings her expertise to the table, crafting a dish that pairs seamlessly with the nuances and creamy texture of Fat Bastard Chardonnay. Chef Zola Nene. Picture: Supplied “I’m thrilled to collaborate with Fat Bastard, showcasing how well this Chardonnay pairs with diverse flavours,” says Zola.

Riekie Viljoen, brand manager at Fat Bastard, says: “May is not just a month; it's a celebration of all things Chardonnay. We’re thrilled to partner with Zola again to showcase our Fat Bastard Chardonnay, the Granddaddy of all the Fat Bastards.” Butter Bean and Mushroom Curry. Picture: Supplied Here’s the recipe for Nene’s Butter Bean and Mushroom Curry dish. Serves: 4 Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 30 minutes Ingredients 1 Tbs canola oil 1 large onion, sliced

8 curry leaves 1-2 red chillies 1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp black mustard seeds 2 Tbs garlic and ginger paste 2 Tbs garam masala

1 Tbs mild curry powder 1 cup chopped tomatoes 400g chopped mushrooms

1 cup vegetable stock 3 Tbs fruit chutney 1 tin coconut milk

1 tin butterbeans, drained 20g fresh coriander, chopped Salt and pepper to taste

Cooked rice to serve Method Heat oil in a pot over medium heat. Add onions, curry leaves, whole red chillie, cumin seeds and mustard seeds, sauté until onions soften and begin to brown.

Add garam masala, curry powder, garlic and ginger paste and tomatoes, then sauté for a minute to cook the spices. Stir in mushrooms to coat in the spices, deglaze with stock and leave to sauté for a minute. Add fruit chutney and coconut milk then leave to simmer for 5 minutes.