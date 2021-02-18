3 delicious high protein recipes that will keep you full
You already know that protein is one of the main cornerstones of a healthy meal.
Eating foods high in protein has many benefits, including muscle building, weight loss, and feeling fuller after eating.
Protein comes from a variety of sources, including meat, milk, fish, soy, and eggs, as well as beans, legumes, and nut butter. When proteins are digested, they leave behind amino acids, which the human body needs.
IOL Lifestyle recently reported on reasons to eat more protein daily. Sometimes it is hard to hit the mark when it comes to getting enough protein in your diet.
And high-protein meals don't always sound that appealing, either. That is why you should check out these three high-protein meals, which are flavourful, simple, and satisfying.
Honey garlic butter baked salmon
Ingredients
4 boneless salmon fillets
2 tbsp unsalted butter melted
2 cloves minced garlic
2 tbsp honey
½ tsp dried parsley (or 2 tsp fresh parsley, finely chopped)
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp pepper
Pinch of paprika
1 lemon sliced into half-moons
Method
Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius. Line a baking tray with foil or a silicon mat.
Place the salmon fillets, skin-side-down on the baking tray.
In a small bowl, mix the melted butter, garlic, honey, parsley, salt, pepper, and paprika.
Pour the mixture over the salmon fillets (don't worry about any of the sauce pooling on the tray).
Arrange the lemon wedges on and around the salmon.
Place in the oven and bake for 8 minutes.
Place in the oven and bake for 8 minutes.
Open the oven and baste the salmon with any of the sauce that has pooled on the tray. Bake for a further 4-7 minutes until the salmon is tender.
Strawberry milkshake smoothie
Ingredients
140g frozen strawberries
50g frozen cauliflower
½ cup unsweetened cashew milk
110g fat-free cottage cheese
1-2tbsp sweetener
¼ tsp almond extract(optional)
Method
Blend all ingredients thoroughly.
Egg roll in a bowl
Ingredients
1kg fat-free ground turkey
1tsp fresh minced garlic
2tsp fresh minced ginger
39g shredded carrots
902g shredded cabbage
1tbsp rice vinegar
59ml light soy sauce
120g egg beaters
50g green onions chopped
Method
In a large pot on medium heat, fully cook the turkey.
Add garlic, ginger, and carrots, then stir for 1 minute.
Add cabbage and stir.
Put the lid on the pot and stir every 5 minutes, repeat until cabbage is cooked (about 15 minutes).
Mix in soy sauce and rice vinegar.
Add egg beaters and scramble them in.
Serve in a bowl and top it with green onions.