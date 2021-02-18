LifestyleFood DrinkRecipes
Honey garlic butter baked salmon. Picture from Instagram
Honey garlic butter baked salmon. Picture from Instagram

3 delicious high protein recipes that will keep you full

By Lutho Pasiya Time of article published 13h ago

Share this article:

You already know that protein is one of the main cornerstones of a healthy meal.

Eating foods high in protein has many benefits, including muscle building, weight loss, and feeling fuller after eating.

Protein comes from a variety of sources, including meat, milk, fish, soy, and eggs, as well as beans, legumes, and nut butter. When proteins are digested, they leave behind amino acids, which the human body needs.

IOL Lifestyle recently reported on reasons to eat more protein daily. Sometimes it is hard to hit the mark when it comes to getting enough protein in your diet.

And high-protein meals don't always sound that appealing, either. That is why you should check out these three high-protein meals, which are flavourful, simple, and satisfying.

undefined

Honey garlic butter baked salmon

Ingredients

4 boneless salmon fillets

2 tbsp unsalted butter melted

2 cloves minced garlic

2 tbsp honey

½ tsp dried parsley (or 2 tsp fresh parsley, finely chopped)

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

Pinch of paprika

1 lemon sliced into half-moons

Method

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius. Line a baking tray with foil or a silicon mat.

Place the salmon fillets, skin-side-down on the baking tray.

In a small bowl, mix the melted butter, garlic, honey, parsley, salt, pepper, and paprika.

Pour the mixture over the salmon fillets (don't worry about any of the sauce pooling on the tray).

Arrange the lemon wedges on and around the salmon.

Place in the oven and bake for 8 minutes.

Open the oven and baste the salmon with any of the sauce that has pooled on the tray. Bake for a further 4-7 minutes until the salmon is tender.

undefined

Strawberry milkshake smoothie

Ingredients

140g frozen strawberries

50g frozen cauliflower

½ cup unsweetened cashew milk

110g fat-free cottage cheese

1-2tbsp sweetener

¼ tsp almond extract(optional)

Method

Blend all ingredients thoroughly.

undefined

Egg roll in a bowl

Ingredients

1kg fat-free ground turkey

1tsp fresh minced garlic

2tsp fresh minced ginger

39g shredded carrots

902g shredded cabbage

1tbsp rice vinegar

59ml light soy sauce

120g egg beaters

50g green onions chopped

Method

In a large pot on medium heat, fully cook the turkey.

Add garlic, ginger, and carrots, then stir for 1 minute.

Add cabbage and stir.

Put the lid on the pot and stir every 5 minutes, repeat until cabbage is cooked (about 15 minutes).

Mix in soy sauce and rice vinegar.

Add egg beaters and scramble them in.

Serve in a bowl and top it with green onions.

Share this article:

Related Articles