Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

5 tips for building the perfect Christmas cheese board

Cheese boards may not be the main important thing at Christmas tables, but with the right creation, they can be a perfect addition to any Christmas party or dinner. Picture: Pexels/Luna Lovegood

Cheese boards may not be the main important thing at Christmas tables, but with the right creation, they can be a perfect addition to any Christmas party or dinner. Picture: Pexels/Luna Lovegood

Published 1h ago

Share

Cheese boards may not be the main thing at Christmas tables, but with the right creation, they can be a perfect addition to any Christmas party or dinner.

Cheese boards are delicious. They are impressive. And they are crazy easy to put together. Cheese boards are the epitome of a great return on investment.

Story continues below Advertisement

Now, if you have never made a cheese board before, it might not seem so easy. What cheeses do you pick? What do you pair with them?

I promise that the process really is simple, and to get you started, the team at Rediscover Dairy shares below their tips on how to assemble a cheese board this Christmas.

You don’t even have to worry about breaking the bank – with this method, you can make your cheese board as fancy or as simple as you like. No matter what, it will be a hit.

More on this
Cheese boards may not be the main important thing at Christmas tables, but with the right creation, they can be a perfect addition to any Christmas party or dinner. Picture: Pexels/Luna Lovegood
  • Variety works – choose cheeses with different textures and taste profiles.
  • Sweet, sour, bitter, and salty - match your cheeses to an array of different sweet and savoury ingredients.
  • Dazzle with colour - choose fruits and vegetables of different colours, shapes, and textures.
  • Fill the space – use garnishes such as fresh herbs, berries, nuts, roasted chickpeas, and edible flowers so that the board is entirely covered with an abundance of good foods.
  • Keep it cool - Remember that cheeses are at their best at room temperature. So, keep your cheese board indoors until you are ready to serve. You can also assemble your cheese board on a marble slab to keep cheeses cool for longer outdoors.

Have you checked out the latest IOL Food & Drinks digital magazine? Read it here.

Now watch:

Related Topics:

FoodiesAdviceFestive

Share

Recent stories by:

Lutho Pasiya