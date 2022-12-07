5 tips for building the perfect Christmas cheese board

Cheese boards are delicious. They are impressive. And they are crazy easy to put together. Cheese boards are the epitome of a great return on investment.

Cheese boards may not be the main thing at Christmas tables, but with the right creation, they can be a perfect addition to any Christmas party or dinner.

Now, if you have never made a cheese board before, it might not seem so easy. What cheeses do you pick? What do you pair with them?

I promise that the process really is simple, and to get you started, the team at Rediscover Dairy shares below their tips on how to assemble a cheese board this Christmas.

You don’t even have to worry about breaking the bank – with this method, you can make your cheese board as fancy or as simple as you like. No matter what, it will be a hit.