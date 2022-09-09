A look into some of the best salad dressings that go beyond mayo

Salads are a healthy option if you’re trying to eat right. But if you don’t have the perfect dressing for them, salads don’t taste great. From thick ranch dressings to light vinaigrettes, there are many options to dress salads with, and it’s imperative to know which dressings complement which ingredients best. Below you will find a selection of my favourites.

Ranch The ranch is an ideal dipping sauce for chicken wings, pizza, and fries. The zesty dressing is also notably the inspiration for a popular variety of snacks. Ranch's unique flavour comes from a blend of buttermilk, mayo, sour cream and herbs. Honey mustard

Honey mustard is a popular topping for hot dogs, burgers, french fries and salads. The dressing combines olive oil, garlic and white vinegar with the staple ingredients of honey and mustard to create a sweet flavour that pairs well with both meats and greens. Tahini Tahini works well in a variety of dishes unrelated to salad, but I do think salad dressing is one of the best ways to experience the full depth of tahini. Whether you are letting the flavour of tahini shine on its own or adding a few extra ingredients, it will spruce up even the dullest of salads.

Salads are a healthy option if you’re trying to eat right. Picture: Pexels Loren Castillo Caesar The creamy, grainy texture of caesar dressing is what I love the most about it. It is so flavourful and complex that caesar salad is a staple at most restaurants. Balsamic vinaigrette

