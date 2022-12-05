A savoury Dutch baby recipe just in time for the festive season

Take the stress out of cooking this Christmas with this easy-yet-impressive festive recipe – savoury Dutch baby. When you think of pancakes, dinner isn't usually the first thing that comes to mind. But with the Dutch baby pancake, you can enjoy puffy, fluffy goodness at any time of the day.

Savoury Dutch baby Serves: 4 Ingredients

3 large eggs, room temperature 190ml milk, room temperature 45ml unsalted butter, melted, slightly cooled, divided

125ml flour 30ml cornflour 2.5ml sea salt

2.5ml freshly ground black pepper Toppings of your choice, such as crispy bacon, shaved ham, sliced avocado, or grated cheese. Method

Place a medium ovenproof pan, preferably cast iron, in the centre of the oven and preheat to 220°C. Let the pan heat for at least 25 minutes – it needs to be very hot (prepare your toppings while you wait). Blend eggs on high speed until very frothy, about 1 minute. With the motor running, gradually stream in the milk, then 30ml butter, and blend for another 30 seconds. Add flour, cornflour, salt, and pepper and blend just to combine. (This batter doubles well if you want to scale up.)

Carefully remove the hot pan from the oven and swirl the remaining butter in it to coat. Immediately pour in the batter. (Note: the butter will brown quickly, so have batter at the ready to prevent burning.) Bake the pancake until puffed and brown around the edges, about 20–25 minutes. It will begin to deflate as soon as it comes out. Serve immediately with toppings to taste. Recipe by the South African Poultry Association.