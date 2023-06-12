Father's Day dinner ideas: Starter, main and dessert

Make the fathers and father figures in your life feel extra special by preparing delicious meals on Father’s Day. If you don’t know where to start, chef Wayland Green shares his tips on how to plan the perfect Father’s Day celebration.

Green says most dads want uncomplicated gifts, especially when it comes to meals. As long as there's a fire going outside, meat, and a few ice-cold beverages, most dads will be happy. “There are also lots of alcohol-free drinks to prepare for Dad if he does not drink. Even though a gift is a great gesture, it’s the small things that Dad is likely to enjoy the most”, he says. Menu ideas for your Father's Day meal:

Cajun crumbed chicken wings are a tasty and simple item to prepare. Picture: Pexels/Teguh Sugi Starter Cajun crumbed chicken wings are a tasty and simple item to prepare and can also be served with a dipping sauce like - sweet chilli, harissa mayo, and blue cheese sauce. It all depends on what your dad likes sauce-wise. Add an ice-cold beer for this one!

A big juicy steak or lamb chops is a winner. Picture: Dima Valkov Mains A big juicy steak or lamb chops is a winner, not to forget a whole braai apricot, mushroom, and pepper snoek. Serve that with a nice potato or green salad, fresh garlic bread, and some hot sauce, and you'll have your dad smiling for the rest of the day. Accompany your main course with a whisky for this course (depending on whether he drinks alcohol). Ice cream and chocolate sauce is the one. Picture: Pexels/Gerud Pfeiffer Dessert