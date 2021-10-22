Fun and spooky Halloween recipes, perfect for kids and adults

Halloween has become a day to celebrate imagination and fun, so why stop at creative costumes? I say go all out with these spooky Halloween recipes by Jan Kohler, too. Whether you're entertaining friends or just your family, these aren’t too hard to make, for the most part, and they will most definitely earn you the reputation of being a fun parent.

Kohler is a mother of three, an entrepreneur, author, and home chef from Dunkeld in Johannesburg. She is an incredible and inspiring woman with a passion for sustainable cooking and recycling (so much so that she discarded the recycling bin and started using single-use plastic to create eco-bricks with her family!). Black potion Ingredients

15ml Black Sambuca 15ml classic gin 1 can of tonic water

Raspberries, blueberries, and liquorice bits to garnish Method In a cocktail glass, pour the Sambuca and gin over ice and top up with a tonic of your choice. Garnish with fruit like raspberry or blueberries or even some chopped liquorice bits.

For a pitch-black gin, drop some black gel food colouring on the end of a cocktail skewer and stir it in. Vegan butternut soup Serves: 8

Ingredients 1 onion, chopped 1 tbsp of garam masala (or suitable curry powder)

1 kg butternut, diced 400ml coconut cream 500ml of vegetable stock

Olive oil, for frying Method In a large, deep pot, fry the onion and the spice in a bit of olive oil. Once the onion is soft and translucent, add the butternut.

Add the vegetable stock, ensuring that the vegetables are immersed in liquid. Put the lid on and allow to simmer until the vegetables are very tender. Keep checking the liquid levels and don’t let the soup evaporate – add more stock if needed. Set this aside to cool. Pour the entire mixture into a food processor and pulse until the soup is smooth and free of lumps. (You might have to do this in two parts). Return the soup to the pot and stir the coconut cream through, warming it over medium heat as you go. The result should be a thick, velvety soup. Serve it with a delicious activated charcoal sourdough to give it a spooky Halloween vibe.

Poison apples and black brittle Ingredients For the candy:

1 cup of sugar 1 cup of water ⅓ cup of golden syrup

Half a tsp of white vinegar A couple of drops of black gel food colouring Method

To make the candy, combine all the ingredients (reserving the food colouring) in a saucepan and stir over medium heat until the sugar begins to melt. Turn down the heat and allow it to simmer for about 20 minutes, stirring only occasionally. To test whether it has reached the right temperature, you can use a sugar thermometer or the traditional method. If you have a thermometer, turn off the heat once the syrup has reached 150C. If you don’t, drop a bit of the syrup into a glass of cold water and if it forms a solid ball, it is ready to use. Stir in some black gel food colouring until you get the desired colour. For the toffee apples I prefer to use Granny Smith apples as they are firm but you can use whichever kind you like. It’s very important to thoroughly wash and dry the apples before you start coating them, as any waxiness will stop the candy from sticking to the apple. Insert a skewer into the apple and then dip it into the syrup, twisting so that the entire apple is evenly coated. You can also use a spoon to get to any parts of the apple that are hard to reach. Once well coated, you can place them down a sheet of baking paper and allow them to harden.