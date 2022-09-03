Heritage Month recipe: braai mushrooms with chickpea stuffing

Heritage Day is three weeks, and below we bring you an easy and delicious recipe to inspire you. As South Africans, Heritage Day allows us to celebrate all those traditions that are uniquely and proudly South African, and to share the beauty of our rainbow nation. From braai to vetkoek, you are bound to find something to suit your taste.

Our cuisine is a unique fusion of many external cultural influences, and dining out is one of the most popular things to do, especially if you are a visitor. From roadside stalls to world-class restaurants, South Africa offers a wide variety of choices when it comes to food. To celebrate Heritage Month, the team from the South African Mushroom Farmers’ Association shared below an easy and delicious braai mushroom with chickpea stuffing recipe that you can try this month. Braai mushrooms with chickpea stuffing

Makes: 8 Ingredients Tahini lemon drizzle

4 cloves garlic 80ml freshly squeezed lemon juice 150g tahini

½ tsp ground cumin Pinch salt Lemony breadcrumbs

2 tbs olive oil 50g breadcrumbs 1 small garlic clove, grated

Zest of 1 lemon Stuffing 2 tins of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

4 tbs olive oil 2 shallots, finely diced 1 clove of garlic, finely minced

Zest and juice of 1 lemon ½ tsp ground cumin ½ tsp chilli flakes

3 tbs chives, chopped 3 tbsp parsley, chopped 8 large portobello mushrooms

Olive oil, for cooking Salt and pepper, to taste Method

Preheat braai to medium-high heat. For the tahini lemon drizzle: Combine the garlic and lemon juice and blend briefly with a stick blender.

Allow flavours to develop for 5 minutes and then strain through a fine mesh sieve. In a medium-sized bowl combine the garlic-infused lemon juice, tahini, cumin, and salt. Pour in the cold water and whisk to combine until smooth.

For the lemony breadcrumbs Heat olive oil in a frying pan. Add breadcrumbs and toast until golden. Season well with salt and pepper.

Switch off the heat and add the garlic, mixing it in well using the residual heat. Finally, mix in the lemon zest and set aside until serving. For the stuffing

Toast chickpeas in a dry frying pan for a few minutes until beginning to brown. Combine all the stuffing ingredients and the toasted chickpeas in a bowl together and season to taste. For the mushrooms

Brush the portobello with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Braai until tender and lightly charred all over. Turn the mushroom’s gills side up and fill with the stuffing.