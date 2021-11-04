Left it till late? Here are some quick last-minute Diwali dishes to make life easier

Life tends to get busy and soon we forget about the most important days in our lives. And then we realise it’s too late to order from home industry suppliers and are suddenly faced with a dilemma. Don’t let that be the case for you this Diwali.

We have sourced some quick and easy recipes for you that will make your family happy and save you the embarrassment of leaving Diwali preparations till the eleventh hour. You can check out more of these recipes in the latest IOL Food digital magazine, which is packed with innovative and cool recipes of your traditional Diwali favourites. MAINS

Amritsari kulcha Ingredients 1 kg refined flour

400 ml water (add more if needed) A pinch of salt (optional)100 ml canola oil For the filling

1 cup onion, chopped 1/2 kg potatoes (crushed), boiled 2 tsp coriander seeds (crushed), roasted

2 tsp ginger, chopped 2-3 green coriander sprigs, chopped 1 green chilli, chopped

1 tbsp dried pomegranate seeds (anaardana seed) (crushed) Lemon juice Method

Make a semi-firm dough with refined flour, water, salt and keep it covered with moist cloth for 1 hour in a cool place. Combine all filling ingredients, except canola oil, and gently fold together. Check seasoning. Dab some oil on your fingers and palms. Using them, make small balls (40-50 g each or size of medium potato) from dough and flatten to stuff with filling.

Pack flattened dough with filling just enough to stuff and encase well. With a rolling pin, flatten wedges again. In a medium-hot, non-stick pan, brush wedges with canola oil and cook evenly on both sides.

Serve wedges with coriander-mint chutney or curd (optional). Red prawn curry with cashews (Serves 4) Prawn curry. Picture: Antoine de Ras Ingredients

30ml sunflower oil 125ml cashew nuts 15ml Thai red curry paste

400ml coconut milk 4 - 6 lime leaves 1kg prawns, shelled and deveined

10ml sugar salt to season fresh coriander, to garnish

fresh basil, to garnish Method Heat the sunflower oil in a thick-bottomed pan on medium. Add the cashew nuts and sauté until they are golden brown.

Drain on absorbent paper towel. Reheat oil on medium and add the red curry paste. Fry the paste and gently stir until it is fragrant. Add coconut milk and lime leaves.

Bring the sauce up to the boil and when the coconut milk is fragrant, add the prawns. Stir gently, taking care not to break up the prawn meat. Add sugar and salt.

Simmer until the prawns change colour and switch off the heat when the tails begin to curl. Garnish with fresh coriander and basil. SWEETS

Burfee truffles (Makes 24) Preparation - 50 minutes/Cooking Time - 10 minutes Ingredients

6 tablespoons ghee 1 cup fresh cream 2/3 cup Nestlè Sweetened Condensed Milk

3 tablespoons rose essence green cardamom powder 4 cups Nestlè Klim Milk Powder

Method Heat the ghee, cream, condensed milk, rose essence and cardamom powder in a heavy base pot. When small bubbles appear, add milk powder in, a little at a time. Stir until it has cooked through and forms a soft mixture.

Remove from heat and allow the mixture to cool. You can place it in the fridge. Once the mixture becomes cool enough to handle, shape it into small balls and place on a baking sheet. Refrigerate to set.

Soji with almonds and cream (serves 8) Preparation - 10 minutes/Cooking time - 45 minutes Ingredients

250g Unsalted butter 2 cinnamon sticks 4 tablespoons almonds

1 cup semolina 500ml milk 3 tablespoons rose essence

3/4 cup Nestlè Klim Powder 1/2 tin Nestlè Sweetened Condensed Milk 3/4 cup sugar

2 teaspoons cardamom powder Yellow food colouring 1 can Nestlè Dessert & Cooking Cream

Coloured almonds/ pistachios Method Preheat oven to 180ºC. In a pot, melt butter. Add in cinnamon sticks, almonds and semolina. Fry on medium heat.

Mix the milk, rose essence and milk powder together. Add into the semolina mixture; stirring until mixture thickens slightly. Add in the condensed milk, sugar, cardamom powder, and egg yellow colouring. Mix fast and mix through well. Allow to thicken once again. Place in oven proof dish/ pot and allow to bake. It will thicken more this way and all the flavours will infuse.

Garnish with cream and almonds or pistachios BEVERAGES Go with something different this Diwali with India inspired beverages bursting with strong flavours. This includes the jaljeera cocktail, which has a rejuvenating and cooling effect, and is considered to be good for digestion as well.

Muggsy’s magic Ingredients 30ml fresh pineapple juice

30ml lime juice 5ml sugar 2-3 leaves basil

1 egg white 45ml whisky (optional) Soda

Mint and orange peels for garnish Method Shake pineapple juice and basil in a shaker.

Add the rest of the ingredients except soda. This is done so the egg white makes the drink nice and frothy and gives it great texture. After the drink is dry shaken, add ice and shake it again. Transfer to glass, and top it up with soda.

Garnish it with thin slices of mint and orange peels. Jaljeera cocktail Ingredients

1 fistful coriander leaves 1 fistful mint leaves 5 ml ginger juice

15 ml lime juice ½ tsp pepper 1 tsp tamarind

2 tsp roasted cumin powder Boondi (crisp and fried gram flour tiny balls) as per requirement 300 ml water