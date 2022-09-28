Looking for inspiration on how to use stone fruits this spring? Here are 3 recipes to try

Stone fruits are one of spring’s best treats! Stone fruit season runs from late spring through mid to late summer and into early autumn.

Fresh stone fruits are a great healthy snack. If you're looking for some inspiration on how to use them in other ways, Juicy Delicious and celebrity chef Zola Nene have partnered to share with us some of our favourite recipes featuring stone fruits. Plum smoothie bowl. Picture: Supplied Plum smoothie bowl Makes: 2

Ingredients 3 plums, chopped 1 peach or nectarine, chopped

¼ cup plain yoghurt 1 tsp vanilla Honey to taste

2 tbsps mixed seeds 1 cup crushed ice ½ cup peach juice

Method Combine ingredients in a blender, blend until smooth, then transfer into serving bowls. Top with sliced plums and seeds to serve. Spicy peach chicken wings. Picture: Supplied Spicy peach chicken wings

Ingredients 1 tsp olive oil 1 onion

1 tbsps chopped ginger 1 tsp dried chilli flakes 1 tsp chopped thyme

4 cling peaches, diced 1 cup water 3 tbsps sriracha sauce

2 tbsps honey 16 chicken wings 2 tbsps chicken spice

2 tsp olive oil Method Heat oil in a saucepan, add onions, ginger, chilli flakes, thyme, and sauté until onions soften.

Add peaches and water, cover with a lid and leave to simmer for 20 minutes or until peaches are soft. Blend until smooth (I use an immersion blender). To the blended sauce, add sriracha and honey, then simmer until reduced by half.

Preheat the oven to 180c (the wings can also be cooked in the air fryer). Place the chicken wings into a roasting tray, season with chicken spice, drizzle with olive oil, then roast or air fry for 20 minutes. Drizzle wings with half of the sauce, toss well and continue to roast or air fry for another 30 minutes or until the wings are sticky and browned.

Nectarine stuffed pork. Picture: Supplied Nectarine stuffed pork Serves: 4 Ingredients

1 nectarine, finely chopped ¼ cup breadcrumbs 1 garlic clove, chopped

1 tbsp chopped fresh thyme 1 tsp paprika ¼ cup finely chopped spinach

50g butter, melted Salt and pepper 400g pork fillet

Butchers twine 2 tbsp olive oil 1 cup water

Method Stuffing In a bowl, combine the chopped nectarine, breadcrumbs, garlic, thyme, paprika, spinach, and butter, and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Clean the pork fillet by removing any excess fat and sinew. Make a lengthwise slit in the pork, then cut along that slit to butterfly and open the fillet to flatten it on both sides. Using a meat mallet, flatten the pork more to even it out.

Season the pork with salt and pepper, then place the stuffing onto the surface of the flattened pork, and roll (from one short end to the other) to encase the filling. Use butcher’s twine to secure the roll. Season the outside with salt and pepper.