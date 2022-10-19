RECIPE: A super-easy Diwali dessert you will want to make all year round for loved ones

With Diwali around the corner, the festivities are in full swing with people buying gifts, clothes, and home decor items. Diwali for the year 2022 is observed on October 24, which falls on a Monday.

The festival usually falls in the months of November or October and is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Rama from 14 years of exile. In many parts of the country, the festival is celebrated for five consecutive days. Undoubtedly, it is the most famous Indian festival, which is regarded as a celebration of life. In a few parts of the country, the festival denotes the beginning of the New Year. No celebration in Indian culture is complete without a touch of sweetness.

Desserts are the highlight of every festival. They add much more enthusiasm to the festive spirit. That said, ditch buying sweets from the market and add a home-made touch to your Diwali party by making some sweet treats yourself. Here is a super easy recipe that you can make in no time with just a few ingredients. These burfee truffles are the perfect sweet gift for friends or family.

Burfee truffles. l SUPPLIED Burfee truffles Makes: 24 Ingredients

6 tbsp ghee 1 cup fresh cream ⅔ cup Nestlè sweetened condensed milk

3 tbsp rose essence Green cardamom powder 4 cups Nestlè Klim milk powder

Method Heat the ghee, cream, condensed milk, rose essence, and cardamom powder in a heavy-base pot. When small bubbles appear, add milk powder in, a little at a time. Stir until it has cooked through and forms a soft mixture.

Remove from heat and allow the mixture to cool. You can place it in the fridge. Once the mixture becomes cool enough to handle, shape it into small balls and place it on a baking sheet. Refrigerate to set.