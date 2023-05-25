RECIPE: Roasted lamb loin chops with green asparagus and tomato and caper sauce

Serving up lamb chops intimidates many people since they can be a little pricey and have a strong flavour. But if you know how to cook lamb, that juicy flavour becomes very mild, and the meat is really enjoyable. In addition, if you cook lamb at home, you will pay way less than ordering it at a fancy restaurant. Lamb is also surprisingly easy to prepare.

Below, chef Mynhardt Joubert shares his roasted lamb loin chops with green asparagus and tomato and caper sauce recipe that you can try at home. “My earliest childhood food memories have been of fresh green asparagus and roasted lamb on the fire. It is woven into my existence and whenever I miss home I light a fire and fill the air with the smell of lamb chops simply grilled with salt and pepper and served on some blanched green asparagus. “This recipe is designed for feeding those closest to your heart at a large gathering. The quantities can be easily adapted and this recipe is for all our beloved home cooks who prepare food with love and with a special memory in their hearts,” said Joubert.

Roasted lamb loin chops with green asparagus and tomato and caper sauce. Picture: Supplied Roasted lamb loin chops with green asparagus and tomato and caper sauce Serves: 4 – 6 Ingredients

12 thick-cut lamb chops Olive oil 30ml of roasted crushed coriander

Salt and pepper Good quality white balsamic or fynbos vinegar +/- 1kg of green asparagus

250ml of marinated sun-dried tomatoes, chopped 500ml of chopped mixed rosa or exotic tomatoes 15ml of sugar

Juice and rind of 1 lemon 125ml of capers, measured then chopped A handful of chopped fresh mint, basil, and coriander

Method Rub the lamb chops with olive oil, crushed coriander, and salt and pepper. Let the meat rest for at least an hour or two or overnight in the fridge.

Prepare the meat by grilling over medium-hot coals and season to taste. Blanch the asparagus by dumping it into a pot of boiling hot water for 1 minute, remove immediately and submerge in a large bowl of iced water. Let it rest in the water for 10 minutes, then drain and dry. Season with salt pepper and olive oil. Make the tomato and caper dressing by mixing the remaining ingredients in a bowl and season with salt and pepper.

Place the grilled lamb chops on to the asparagus on a large platter and spoon the dressing over. Serve with chilled Cathedral Cellar Triptych. Notes and tips: Add some crushed garlic to the olive oil rub for extra flavour on the meat and let it rest overnight in the fridge for added deliciousness.