RECIPE: This Tuna Nicoise tataki salad is sure to become a go-to meal when hosting this summer

Summer is finally in sight, and we cannot wait. While I am not a super fan of the high temperatures that summer brings, I do love all the braais and picnics that happen during the season.

The summer season is full of opportunities to show off your cooking skills using the season’s freshest produce. There is just something special about grilling your dinner and preparing delicious salads to go with it. Slobodan Stefancic, the new executive chef at Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton, gives us one of his favourite salad ideas; tuna Nicoise tataki salad with aioli.

Cooking tuna steaks from scratch may seem like a daunting task by some since it’s not a typically used ingredient in most households, however, Stefancic says it’s not something to be feared. Actually it is quite easy once you break it down. He believes once you’ve conquered the simple dish, the possibilities to get creative with the fish as your base ingredient, become endless.

Instead of your typical tuna niçoise tataki salad which usually has a boiled egg in it, this salad is paired with homemade garlic aioli. Tuna Nicoise tataki salad. Picture: Thomas Francois Aioli ingredients 3 egg yolks

15ml Dijon mustard 5g fresh chopped garlic 50ml white wine vinegar

800 ml olive oil 25ml water A pinch of salt and ground pepper

Tuna ingredients Yields: 1 portion 180g tuna steak

100g baby potato boiled and quartered 60g blanched green beans 30g red onion sliced

40g cherry tomato quartered 30g kalamata olives 10mls olive oil

50ml aioli garlic 2g salt 2g ground black pepper

Method to create the aioli Add the yolks to a mixing bowl or blender. Add the mustard and whisk until combined.

Gradually pour the sunflower oil to ensure the oil emulsifies. Add the chopped garlic. Add the vinegar, salt, and pepper.

If needed, add water to create a runny consistency. Method to cook the tuna Heat the oil in the pan.

Add the potato and saute until nicely browned. Add olives and onion and saute briefly Add the beans and cherry tomato, and keep cooking until warmed through.

Season the tuna steak with salt and pepper. Sear the steak in the pan or flat top, and cook to your liking. Plating method

Slice the tuna steak into medallions Place the vegetables in the centre of the plate. Fan the medallions on top of the veg.