RECIPES: Add an avo to your salad this spring

A trip to the farmer’s market or a walk down the produce aisle are feasts for the senses this time of year.
The colourful fruit and veggies you come across at stores are enough to inspire any passer-by to get creative in the kitchen.
One of the best ways to bring all those vibrant seasonal foods to the table is with a fresh spring salad, and avocados are the perfect ingredient to start with.
According to 2021 research by the South African Avocado Growers’ Association (Saaga), most consumers prefer simple avocado recipes, with 84% of survey respondents choosing ‘avocado in a salad’ as their favourite dish.
Below, the association shares quick and easy to make salads this spring.
Autumn avocado, plum, tomato, and sesame seed salad
Serves: 6 - 8
Ingredients
2 ripe avocados, peeled, stoned, and quartered
600 g mixed ripe assorted tomatoes
3 ripe plums, pitted and sliced into wedges
6 spring onions, sliced on the diagonal
A handful of chives, roughly chopped
For the sesame seed dressing
1 clove of garlic, finely chopped
30ml red wine vinegar
10ml fish sauce (optional, omit for vegan)
10ml soya sauce
125ml avocado or canola oil
30ml toasted sesame seeds (reserve 1 teaspoon for garnish)
5cm ginger, finely grated
30ml caster sugar
Pinch of chilli flakes, (optional)
Method
Start by making the dressing; place all the ingredients in a screw-top jar and shake well to combine. Allow to stand and infuse while you make the salad.
To make the salad; arrange the avocado quarters, tomatoes, and plum slices on a large platter, and sprinkle over spring onions, chives, and reserved sesame seeds.
Serve drizzled with sesame dressing.
Serve immediately.
Avocado, feta, olive, and melon salad
Serves: 4
Ingredients
2 avocados, peeled, stoned, and sliced
700g watermelon, peeled and cubed
1 red onion, finely sliced
200g firm feta, crumbled
20 black olives, pitted
1 bunch of fresh mint, roughly chopped
Microgreens to garnish
Freshly ground pepper, to taste
Lime wedges to serve
For the dressing
30ml balsamic reduction
30ml avocado or olive oil
Method
Arrange the avocado and watermelon on individual plates or a large platter, and scatter with the red onion slices, crumbled feta, and olives.
Garnish with mint leaves, microgreens, and a grinding of pepper, and drizzle with oil and balsamic vinegar.
Serve immediately with lime wedges.