RECIPES: Add an avo to your salad this spring

A trip to the farmer’s market or a walk down the produce aisle are feasts for the senses this time of year. The colourful fruit and veggies you come across at stores are enough to inspire any passer-by to get creative in the kitchen.

One of the best ways to bring all those vibrant seasonal foods to the table is with a fresh spring salad, and avocados are the perfect ingredient to start with. According to 2021 research by the South African Avocado Growers’ Association (Saaga), most consumers prefer simple avocado recipes, with 84% of survey respondents choosing ‘avocado in a salad’ as their favourite dish. Below, the association shares quick and easy to make salads this spring.

Autumn avocado, plum, tomato, and sesame seed salad. Picture: Supplied Autumn avocado, plum, tomato, and sesame seed salad Serves: 6 - 8 Ingredients

2 ripe avocados, peeled, stoned, and quartered 600 g mixed ripe assorted tomatoes 3 ripe plums, pitted and sliced into wedges

6 spring onions, sliced on the diagonal A handful of chives, roughly chopped For the sesame seed dressing

1 clove of garlic, finely chopped 30ml red wine vinegar 10ml fish sauce (optional, omit for vegan)

10ml soya sauce 125ml avocado or canola oil 30ml toasted sesame seeds (reserve 1 teaspoon for garnish)

5cm ginger, finely grated 30ml caster sugar Pinch of chilli flakes, (optional)

Method Start by making the dressing; place all the ingredients in a screw-top jar and shake well to combine. Allow to stand and infuse while you make the salad. To make the salad; arrange the avocado quarters, tomatoes, and plum slices on a large platter, and sprinkle over spring onions, chives, and reserved sesame seeds.

Serve drizzled with sesame dressing. Serve immediately. Avocado, feta, olive, and melon salad. Picture: Supplied Avocado, feta, olive, and melon salad

Serves: 4 Ingredients 2 avocados, peeled, stoned, and sliced

700g watermelon, peeled and cubed 1 red onion, finely sliced 200g firm feta, crumbled

20 black olives, pitted 1 bunch of fresh mint, roughly chopped Microgreens to garnish

Freshly ground pepper, to taste Lime wedges to serve For the dressing

30ml balsamic reduction 30ml avocado or olive oil Method