RECIPES: Lunch ideas that you can whip up quickly

Lunch doesn't have to be a chore. Mix things up with these quick and easy recipes instead of ordering out or eating the same dull salad day after day.

Pulled chicken sliders Serves: 4 Ingredients

3 chicken thighs, skinless 3 chicken breasts, skinless 30ml Mexican spice, enchilada mix or fajita spice mix

250ml chicken stock 1 jar salsa To serve

1 large ripe avocado, peeled, stoned, and sliced 1 spring onion Lime or lemon wedges

Chilli or pickled jalapeño Coleslaw mix 4 bread rolls

Fresh coriander to garnish Method Toss the chicken pieces in the spice mix and set aside to marinate for 20 minutes.

Layer the chicken stock, salsa, and then the chicken in a pressure cooker or Instant Pot, do not stir. (This will prevent the burn notice on the Instant Pot). Seal the lid and set the timer to 20 minutes. When the time is up, let the pressure release naturally for 10 minutes before opening the venting valve. Once open, remove the chicken pieces from the liquid and reduce the liquid by pressing the “sauté” button on the Instant Pot® and simmering the sauce until reduced and thickened.

On a chopping board shred the chicken using two forks. Add the shredded chicken back into the reduced sauce and toss to coat. To serve, lightly toast the bread rolls. Prepare the avocado and place other accompaniments in bowls for everyone to make their own slider. Luxury hot dogs

Serves: 4 - 6 Ingredients for the salsa 2 ripe avocados, peeled and diced

250ml cooked corn kernels 3 spring onions, white and green parts thinly sliced 1 small jalapeño, seeded and finely diced (optional)

Juice of 1 lemon 30ml fresh coriander, chopped 2 cloves garlic, crushed

15ml avocado or olive oil Pinch of sea salt For the hot dogs

6 hot dog sausages or frankfurters 6 hot dog rolls Method

Boil the sausages for 4-6 minutes in water. Slice the rolls in half. While the sausages are boiling, in a large bowl combine the avocado, corn, spring onion, jalapeño, lemon juice, coriander, avocado oil, crushed garlic and salt. Toss well.

Remove the sausages and place one into each sliced bread roll. Top hot dogs each with about 30ml (2 tbsp) avocado corn salsa and serve immediately. Toasted cheese with pear, caramelised onion, and avocado

Serves: 1-2 Ingredients 2 slices crusty sourdough or French baguette

30ml softened butter 1 small ripe pear, cored and sliced 250-500ml good quality hard cheese such as Cheddar or Gruyere, grated

150 g caramelised onion or store-bought onion marmalade 1 large ripe avocado, peeled, stoned, and sliced Method

Preheat the oven to 200 °C. Spread one side of each slice of bread with softened butter. Lay a few pear slices on top of the bread and cover with grated cheese. Place sandwiches on a sheet pan and bake until the cheese has melted and is golden around the edges, about 6 - 8 minutes. To serve, top with the avocado slices, remaining pear slices and a dollop of caramelised onion.