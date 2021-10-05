Ricotta toast is the new avocado toast? This ricotta toast with pear recipe proves why it’s true

Ricotta toast is finally getting the attention it deserves. The fresh cheese has stood quietly in the background as avocado and nut butter got all the accolades, but now this nourishing toast topper has its own trending hashtag.

Lusciously creamy and protein-rich, with the flavour of fresh milk, ricotta has long been one of my favourite bread spreads. And it makes an especially welcoming bed for seasonal fruit. This toast starts with a nutty, textured slice of wholegrain toast. Sure, any kind of bread will work, but the dense loaf often sold as "health bread" has a chew and deep flavour that's especially satisfying here.

Slathered with a generous spread of ricotta, then layered with slices of ripe pear, the toast is finished with a drizzle of maple syrup, toasted walnuts and a dusting of cinnamon. It's a fulfilling breakfast or snack that can be pulled together quickly, it upends any notion that you lack the time to make something healthy.