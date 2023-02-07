Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Summer salad recipes for a crisp, cool, refreshing bite

Summer tomato salad with caramelised onion. Picture: Supplied

Summer tomato salad with caramelised onion. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Share

Hot weather is ideal for summer salad recipes.

Salads are ideal for highlighting the fresh produce of the season: and perfect side dishes for cookouts and barbecues.

Story continues below Advertisement

These summer recipes courtesy of Granny Mouse Country House & Spa, are proof that salads need not be boring. Each one is healthy, bursting with flavour, and big on texture.

Smoked chicken caesar. Picture: Supplied

Smoked chicken caesar

Ingredients

More on this

Olive oil, for drizzling

4 medium, skinless chicken breasts

300g ciabatta or good quality chewy bread, cut into 2cm cubes

Story continues below Advertisement

12 streaky bacon rashers

3 romaine lettuces, leaves separated, large leaves torn into half

Small bunch fresh chives, roughly chopped

Story continues below Advertisement

Parmesan for shaving

For the dressing

8 anchovy fillets in oil, drained

2 small garlic cloves, crushed

3 large free-range egg yolks

Juice of 1 lemon (± 30ml)

2 tsp Dijon mustard

150ml light olive oil

4-5 tbsp grated parmesan (to taste)

Method

Get a frying pan over a high heat, add a drizzle of oil. Once hot, add in seasoned chicken breasts. Fry for 3-4 minutes until golden underneath, then flip them over and fry until cooked. Remove and set aside.

Toss the bread with a drizzle of olive oil in a large roasting tin, then spread out in a single layer and add the bacon. Transfer to the oven and roast for 20 minutes, until the croutons are deep golden and the bacon is crisp. Remove and set aside to cool slightly.

Meanwhile, make the dressing:

Put the anchovies, garlic, egg yolks, lemon and mustard in a pestle and mortar or small food processor. Pound or whizz to a coarse, thick paste. While pounding, or with the motor running, slowly drizzle in the olive oil, so the sauce thickens to the consistency of runny mayonnaise.

Note: If it starts to look greasy at any point, add a splash of water.

Once you’ve added all the oil, stir through the grated parmesan, taste and season – it may need a bit more lemon juice.

Note: If it’s too thick to drizzle, add a little cold water.

To assemble, slice the chicken breasts. Arrange the lettuce leaves in a bowl, then scatter with the croutons, torn bacon and chives. Use a vegetable peeler to shave parmesan over the top, then drizzle over half the dressing and top with the sliced chicken. Drizzle over the remaining dressing, then serve while the chicken is still warm.

Summer tomato salad with caramelised onion. Picture: Supplied

Summer tomato salad with caramelised onion

Ingredients

250g heirloom cherry tomatoes

100g vine tomatoes

100g roma tomatoes

100g green tomatoes

50g sundried tomatoes

Method

Heat 150ml oil until hot (almost smoking), take off heat, add garlic (10 ml) and sundried tomatoes and allow to cool.

Pickling juice

200g garlic, minced

250ml white vinegar

50g dried dill

50g black peppercorns, ground

30g turmeric

50g sugar

30g salt

Method: Mix all ingredients in a blender and emulsify.

Add halved green tomatoes to pickle and marinade, for at least 30 minutes.

Caramelised onion

100g red onion

100g white onion

Method: Fry onions on a low heat until golden in colour.

Balsamic reduction

100ml balsamic Vinegar

50ml honey

Method: Bring to a low simmer in a pan and reduce by half or the consistency of a runny syrup is reached.

Salad base

Rocket

Watercress

Romaine lettuce

Croutons

Plating: On your base of salad leaves, lay out your tomato medley and top with the caramelised onions. Drizzle with balsamic reduction and enjoy.

Related Topics:

FoodiesAdviceHealthy RecipesWeatherNutritionPlant-based

Share

Recent stories by:

Lutho Pasiya