Summer salad recipes for a crisp, cool, refreshing bite

Hot weather is ideal for summer salad recipes.
Salads are ideal for highlighting the fresh produce of the season: and perfect side dishes for cookouts and barbecues.
These summer recipes courtesy of Granny Mouse Country House & Spa, are proof that salads need not be boring. Each one is healthy, bursting with flavour, and big on texture.
Smoked chicken caesar
Ingredients
Olive oil, for drizzling
4 medium, skinless chicken breasts
300g ciabatta or good quality chewy bread, cut into 2cm cubes
12 streaky bacon rashers
3 romaine lettuces, leaves separated, large leaves torn into half
Small bunch fresh chives, roughly chopped
Parmesan for shaving
For the dressing
8 anchovy fillets in oil, drained
2 small garlic cloves, crushed
3 large free-range egg yolks
Juice of 1 lemon (± 30ml)
2 tsp Dijon mustard
150ml light olive oil
4-5 tbsp grated parmesan (to taste)
Method
Get a frying pan over a high heat, add a drizzle of oil. Once hot, add in seasoned chicken breasts. Fry for 3-4 minutes until golden underneath, then flip them over and fry until cooked. Remove and set aside.
Toss the bread with a drizzle of olive oil in a large roasting tin, then spread out in a single layer and add the bacon. Transfer to the oven and roast for 20 minutes, until the croutons are deep golden and the bacon is crisp. Remove and set aside to cool slightly.
Meanwhile, make the dressing:
Put the anchovies, garlic, egg yolks, lemon and mustard in a pestle and mortar or small food processor. Pound or whizz to a coarse, thick paste. While pounding, or with the motor running, slowly drizzle in the olive oil, so the sauce thickens to the consistency of runny mayonnaise.
Note: If it starts to look greasy at any point, add a splash of water.
Once you’ve added all the oil, stir through the grated parmesan, taste and season – it may need a bit more lemon juice.
Note: If it’s too thick to drizzle, add a little cold water.
To assemble, slice the chicken breasts. Arrange the lettuce leaves in a bowl, then scatter with the croutons, torn bacon and chives. Use a vegetable peeler to shave parmesan over the top, then drizzle over half the dressing and top with the sliced chicken. Drizzle over the remaining dressing, then serve while the chicken is still warm.
Summer tomato salad with caramelised onion
Ingredients
250g heirloom cherry tomatoes
100g vine tomatoes
100g roma tomatoes
100g green tomatoes
50g sundried tomatoes
Method
Heat 150ml oil until hot (almost smoking), take off heat, add garlic (10 ml) and sundried tomatoes and allow to cool.
Pickling juice
200g garlic, minced
250ml white vinegar
50g dried dill
50g black peppercorns, ground
30g turmeric
50g sugar
30g salt
Method: Mix all ingredients in a blender and emulsify.
Add halved green tomatoes to pickle and marinade, for at least 30 minutes.
Caramelised onion
100g red onion
100g white onion
Method: Fry onions on a low heat until golden in colour.
Balsamic reduction
100ml balsamic Vinegar
50ml honey
Method: Bring to a low simmer in a pan and reduce by half or the consistency of a runny syrup is reached.
Salad base
Rocket
Watercress
Romaine lettuce
Croutons
Plating: On your base of salad leaves, lay out your tomato medley and top with the caramelised onions. Drizzle with balsamic reduction and enjoy.