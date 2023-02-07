Summer salad recipes for a crisp, cool, refreshing bite

Hot weather is ideal for summer salad recipes. Salads are ideal for highlighting the fresh produce of the season: and perfect side dishes for cookouts and barbecues.

These summer recipes courtesy of Granny Mouse Country House & Spa, are proof that salads need not be boring. Each one is healthy, bursting with flavour, and big on texture. Smoked chicken caesar. Picture: Supplied Smoked chicken caesar Ingredients

Olive oil, for drizzling 4 medium, skinless chicken breasts 300g ciabatta or good quality chewy bread, cut into 2cm cubes

12 streaky bacon rashers 3 romaine lettuces, leaves separated, large leaves torn into half Small bunch fresh chives, roughly chopped

Parmesan for shaving For the dressing 8 anchovy fillets in oil, drained

2 small garlic cloves, crushed 3 large free-range egg yolks Juice of 1 lemon (± 30ml)

2 tsp Dijon mustard 150ml light olive oil 4-5 tbsp grated parmesan (to taste)

Method Get a frying pan over a high heat, add a drizzle of oil. Once hot, add in seasoned chicken breasts. Fry for 3-4 minutes until golden underneath, then flip them over and fry until cooked. Remove and set aside. Toss the bread with a drizzle of olive oil in a large roasting tin, then spread out in a single layer and add the bacon. Transfer to the oven and roast for 20 minutes, until the croutons are deep golden and the bacon is crisp. Remove and set aside to cool slightly.

Meanwhile, make the dressing: Put the anchovies, garlic, egg yolks, lemon and mustard in a pestle and mortar or small food processor. Pound or whizz to a coarse, thick paste. While pounding, or with the motor running, slowly drizzle in the olive oil, so the sauce thickens to the consistency of runny mayonnaise. Note: If it starts to look greasy at any point, add a splash of water.

Once you’ve added all the oil, stir through the grated parmesan, taste and season – it may need a bit more lemon juice. Note: If it’s too thick to drizzle, add a little cold water. To assemble, slice the chicken breasts. Arrange the lettuce leaves in a bowl, then scatter with the croutons, torn bacon and chives. Use a vegetable peeler to shave parmesan over the top, then drizzle over half the dressing and top with the sliced chicken. Drizzle over the remaining dressing, then serve while the chicken is still warm.

Summer tomato salad with caramelised onion. Picture: Supplied Summer tomato salad with caramelised onion Ingredients 250g heirloom cherry tomatoes

100g vine tomatoes 100g roma tomatoes 100g green tomatoes

50g sundried tomatoes Method Heat 150ml oil until hot (almost smoking), take off heat, add garlic (10 ml) and sundried tomatoes and allow to cool.

Pickling juice 200g garlic, minced 250ml white vinegar

50g dried dill 50g black peppercorns, ground 30g turmeric

50g sugar 30g salt Method: Mix all ingredients in a blender and emulsify.

Add halved green tomatoes to pickle and marinade, for at least 30 minutes. Caramelised onion 100g red onion

100g white onion Method: Fry onions on a low heat until golden in colour. Balsamic reduction

100ml balsamic Vinegar 50ml honey Method: Bring to a low simmer in a pan and reduce by half or the consistency of a runny syrup is reached.

Salad base Rocket Watercress