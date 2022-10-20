Super steak marinade: A tasty recipe perfect for summer

Whether the aim is to add extra flavour to your meal or to create tender meat from a tough cut, marinating is one of the most used techniques to achieve both. Besides meat, marinades can even be used on some vegetables. Marinades ensure a boost of flavour and an increase of moisture in a cooked piece of protein, whether it be chicken, seafood, or even tofu. They are normally made with an acid (such as citrus juice, yoghurt, or vinegar), fat (such as a type of oil), salt (any type works), and seasonings (herbs, spices, seeds, sugars, etc.).

If you want to really make your dinner shine, try this super steak marinade recipe. The marinade adds so much flavour to your juicy steak. It helps to tenderise and infuse the steak with flavour and creates the best steak ever. Steak is not just for fancy meals, you can have it any time of the week. Pair it with a salad, potatoes, and asparagus for a meal that is restaurant-worthy, but better! Super steak marinade. Picture: Supplied Super steak marinade Makes 1 cup marinade to serve 4

Use this simple yet delicious marinade on just about any cut of beef for a tender steak that is juicy and rich in flavour. Ingredients ¼ cup Safari Cape Balsamic Vinegar

¼ cup olive oil ¼ cup Worcestershire sauce ¼ cup soy sauce

2 tsp Dijon mustard 2 tsp minced garlic 1 pinch salt and pepper to taste

Method Mix all your liquid ingredients together in a bowl and stir in the mustard and garlic. Season with salt and pepper to taste.