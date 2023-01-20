The 6 best egg substitutes you can use in your baking

The egg is one of the most common ingredients for cooking and baking. It provides many benefits and can be a vital part of any recipe or dish. However, there are times and reasons when eggs are not an option.

Why substitute eggs? Sometimes it’s as simple as running out of eggs and not being able to head to the store. But, other times, there’s a real need. Many want to avoid eggs for a lot of reasons: health, culture, religion, or dietary restrictions. Although adding eggs makes for a different end product, it doesn’t mean that we cannot do without them. There might be a change in taste and texture, but for the most part the end result is still pretty similar. All these substitutes can be purchased from your grocery stores.

Yoghurt. Picture: Pexels/Elif Tekkaya Yoghurt If dairy can be added to the recipe, regular or Greek yoghurt is an excellent egg substitute due to the protein and fat. You can use yoghurt when baking muffins, quick bread, pancakes and waffles. Aquafaba

Aquafaba is the liquid from cooking beans or from a can of beans. It’s a popular egg substitute because its composition of carbohydrates, proteins, and other soluble plant solids mimic eggs. Tofu. Picture: Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch Tofu Tofu is a nutritional powerhouse made from soya beans, and besides being a plant-based protein source, silken tofu can also be used in baking. You can use it in denser baked goods like quick bread, cookies, cakes and brownies.

Apple sauce Apple sauce can also be an egg replacer from any type of apple puree. You can use it when making quick bread, muffins, cakes, pancakes and waffles. The product may be more heavy and wet, depending on the recipe. Banana. Picture: Pexels Banana