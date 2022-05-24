Tricks to make your smoothie creamy and thick all the time

Healthy smoothies are beneficial for your whole body and fun to make. Thick, ice-cream-like smoothies are even better. They keep you full for longer and are so satisfying that they do not leave you craving junk food or sweets.

If you have not hopped on the smoothie bandwagon yet, let me show you how you can make your smoothie creamy and thick all the time. Freeze the fruit Instead of adding ice to keep your smoothies cold and thick, just blend in frozen fruit. If you know you are going to make a lot of smoothies, store extra fruit in freezer bags so they are ready to pop into your blender. Frozen bananas are especially creamy when blended.

Freeze some of the liquid If you use a liquid base, like soy milk or coconut water, for your smoothies and always end up with a runny consistency – similar to using frozen fruit, you will have to prepare your frozen liquid the night before. Using an ice cube tray, pour in your preferred liquid base and leave it in the freezer overnight. The next day, just simply add in a few ice cubes and end up with a thicker smoothie.

Frozen vegetables or purees We rarely see people adding frozen vegetables to their morning smoothies. But, in fact, vegetables can also be a great thickener to smoothies. You can use carrots, squashes, or potatoes – it is really up to you to make it creamy and thick. Add either oats or chia seeds

Ever thought of adding either oats or chia seeds to your smoothie? You should try it. Oats are a great source of soluble fibre, which helps lower cholesterol and regulate blood-sugar levels. It is also a rich source of B vitamins, iron, zinc, and other minerals. On top of these health benefits, oats add thickness and creaminess to your smoothie. And the good thing is that it is not a must that you cook them. You can use them raw and enjoy similar benefits. Chia seeds are rich in proteins, soluble fibre, and healthy fats. Adding them to your smoothie will, incredibly, absorb liquid and turn into a gel-like consistency, while adding thickness.

