Try out new and exciting recipes this World Avocado Month

June is World Avocado Month as proclaimed by the World Avocado Organisation (WAO), of which South Africa is a member, and that means it’s time for some fanfare and fun, time to take your avocado obsession on a culinary adventure.
This World Avocado Month, challenge yourself in the kitchen and see if you can whip up any of these recipes.
Avocado salad with roast tomatoes, baby corn, and spring onions
Serves: 6 - 8
Ingredients
For the roasted tomatoes
10 ripe plum tomatoes, cut in half lengthwise
150g cocktail tomatoes.
45ml avocado or olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
15ml crushed garlic
Pinch of dried mixed herbs
For the salad
Large handful rocket
3 avocados, peeled, stoned, and cut into quarters
2 punnets of baby corn, char-grilled or roasted
For the dressing
30ml avocado or olive oil
10ml balsamic vinegar
A squeeze of lemon juice
4 - 6 spring onions, finely chopped
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C.
Place the cocktail tomatoes on a baking tray. Roast for 8-10 minutes, or until softened, but do not overcook. They should hold their shape and not be mushy.
For the salad: place the avocado quarters on a flat platter, arrange the tomato halves and chargrilled corn on top and scatter over the rocket.
Whisk the dressing ingredients together.
Drizzle the dressing over the salad and serve immediately.
Deluxe avocado bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Serves: 4 - 6
Ingredients
For the sandwich
1 ciabatta loaf, sliced in half horizontally
2 large ripe avocados, peeled and stoned
4 large ripe tomatoes, sliced
1 small head of butter lettuce, rinse and pat dry
200g (approximately 8 slices lean back bacon), cooked and crumbled
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Avocado or olive oil, to drizzle
Microgreens for garnish
For the avo-li dressing
120g mayonnaise, homemade or store-bought
1 small ripe avocado, peeled and stoned
1 clove of garlic, grated or crushed
15 - 30ml lemon juice
Method
Start by making the avo-li, place all the ingredients in the jug of a stick blender, and whizz until smooth.
Lay the ciabatta halves on a platter and spread liberally with the avo-li. Arrange lettuce leaves and tomato slices on the bread, and top with avocado slices and bacon pieces.
Season with salt and pepper and drizzle with the oil.
Serve cut into wedges with extra avo-li dressing.
Recipes by the South African Avocado Growers’ Association.
