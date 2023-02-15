WATCH: People are turning bags of potato chips into mashed potatoes - and we don’t know how to feel about it

Mashed potatoes make a great side dish for dinner, until you realise you have eight potatoes to peel!
So, to cut down prep time, there must be a hack, and the internet warriors have one – mashed potatoes made from a big bag of chips.
Yes, you heard that right! This hack has apparently been a trend for quite some time now and in all honesty, I don’t know how to feel about it. Imagine having to dump an entire bag of your favourite potato snacks and watch them boil – I wouldn’t be okay.
I don’t even want to know what the whole combination of the various ingredients that make up the mashed potatoes would taste like.
According to the videos on TikTok, Instagram and the rest of the internet, there's even a recipe from Lay’s.
If you feel inspired, we got hold of the Lay's recipe, so here’s how to make the cheat dish.
Servings: 4
Ingredients
1 bag of Lay’s original potato chips
1 ½ cups of water
1 ¼ cups heavy or whipping cream
Salt and pepper (optional)
2 tbsp butter (optional)
Chives, chopped (optional)
Method
In a medium saucepan set over medium-high heat, bring 1 ½ cups water and the cream to a boil.
Stir in the potato chips. Reduce heat to low. Let simmer, stirring occasionally, for 12 to 15 minutes or until potato chips are moistened.
Using a potato masher, break down chips until the mixture resembles mashed potatoes.
Note: If desired, stir in ½ tsp salt, drizzle with 2 tablespoons melted butter, and garnish with black pepper and finely chopped chives.