WATCH: There’s a new bizzare snack out! McFlurry hash brown ‘sandwich’, anyone?

Sometimes we all come up with strange food combinations. Bizarre as they may sound, there is always this odd charm in trying such far-fetched concoctions. Bringing together unusual tastes in search of that harmonious bite – is where the fun lies. Currently, there is a quirky mash-up crossing boundaries and capturing hearts – and taste buds; McDonald’s hash browns and McFlurry ice cream.

The recipe is simple. You order two hash brown patties. You order one McFlurry – any flavour. You scoop the ice cream out of the container, place it on the hash browns and you have your “sandwich” snack. Australian mom Kelly Arvan is credited with starting the trend, showing how she made the sandwich on her social media account. Since then, it has taken off. Sitting in her car, Arvan spread a generous amount of McFlurry on a hash brown before putting the second on top to create a sandwich.

“You’re worth waiting for,” she said. “I guess that’s what fast food giants do, they have these irresistible items that we crave to put together. This is an ice cream sandwich – hash brown style and it’s so much better. “Salty, crunchy potato and sweet.”