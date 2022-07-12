WATCH: TikTokers left ‘raging’ after chef turns McDonald’s fries and chicken nuggets into pasta

A chef from the US has made TikTok users furious after sharing a video in which she turns a McDonald’s Happy Meal into a few pieces of fancy-looking tortellini.

There are few things that sound more glorious than a fancy dinner – but fans of McDonald’s have suggested that the fast-food chain’s classics should be left well alone.

Content creator Danny Kim shared a video of chef Amy Brandwein, whom he challenged to create an entirely new gourmet dish out of his McDonald’s chips, chicken nuggets, sweet and sour sauce, and two apple pies.

Brandwein’s creation has left TikTok users stunned, with the clip racking up more than one million views.

In the video, she starts by blending flour, water, salt, milk and butter before adding eggs to make a paste. Next, she puts the fries in a food processor before adding the paste and a sprinkle of salt and parmesan cheese. Brandwein then mixes the chicken nuggets with the filling from the apple pies to be used as the filled pasta centre. After, the sweet and sour sauce gets set aside as decoration for the plate, while the apple slices are mixed with water and lemon for a fresh zing. Next, the chef returns to the fries, which are being transformed into a French dish called pommes dauphine. And finally, Brandwein plates up the dish, adding as decoration chopped chives, the sweet and sour sauce, and apple slices – which have been mixed with water and lemon – as well as the crumb of the apple pie. While, admittedly, the finished result does not look bad, the users who have so far viewed the video are furious that she took a whole meal and turned it into a little tortellini.