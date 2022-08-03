Would you add peas to your full English breakfast? Someone has and the internet’s chosen violence

One person’s take on the "traditional" full English breakfast has left people utterly disgusted - but some cannot see the problem. Twitter user Jordan Mead shared a snap of the breakfast with his followers. It came along with the caption: “Name a better start to a Sunday than a full English!”

An English breakfast is commonly called a “fry-up” and is obviously very popular in the UK. With us, this meal is very popular at restaurants but you can also make it yourself - it is a great way to start your morning. The common components include sausage, eggs, bacon, tomato, baked beans, toast and juice, tea or coffee.

If you do not have some of the ingredients that's fine, as long as you have most of them, that will still be an English breakfast. Whichever way you choose to assemble your breakfast, take your time and sit down to relish the fruits of your labour. In the breakfast dish posted by Mead, we can see hash browns, sausages, eggs, and baked beans on the plate.

A side of freshly buttered toast was also prepared. A couple of slices of gammon can be seen, which also caused some concern. However, it was the addition of peas that sparked controversy. The picture has since gone viral, with thousands of retweets, comments, and likes. Name a better start to a Sunday than a full English! pic.twitter.com/7Wj2PetUoh — jordan mead (@jordymeady10) July 17, 2022 One user wrote: "Peas?? No bacon, mushrooms, or black pudding. That isn't full English.”

Another added: "While that is a tasty looking dish, you are bending the limits of the name "full English" lol. Peas?" While a third tweeted: "Definitely skip the peas!!" A full English breakfast seems like a lot to cook but it is not. If you have ever wondered how to make it we have the perfect recipe for you. According to The English Breakfast Society, this recipe sticks to the cultural norm and standard ingredients; bacon, pork sausage, black pudding, baked beans, eggs, tomatoes, and mushrooms. It contains approximately 850-1250 calories, between 45g-60g of fat, of which roughly 15g-20g are saturated.

Full English breakfast Serves: 2 Ingredients

6 strips of bacon 6 pieces of sliced bread 4 eggs

1 tomato 2 cups of mushrooms 4 pork sausages

200g of black pudding 1 tin of baked beans Tea or coffee

Fresh orange juice Method The first thing to do is grill your bacon, which will take the longest, and grill it under 200°C, turning it occasionally will make sure it cooks evenly on both sides. Cut notches in the fat so it doesn't curl up when it cooks, making it more difficult to crisp up the fat.

Next, you need to start frying your bread. Fried bread is one of the English breakfast's dirty little pleasures because it's so greasy, but fried bread is brilliant with a fried egg on top and makes your breakfast deliciously crunchy. Fry two slices and put them on a plate to stay warm near the grill. Once your fried bread is done, now start frying your tomatoes and mushrooms. They only need to be lightly fried before being put on the hot plate with your fried bread to await breakfast assembly. Now start cooking your sausages and black pudding. You can fry them in the same pan and they need to be fried evenly and well to make sure they are both cooked inside and out.

Before your sausages are done cooking, put the other two pieces of bread in the toaster or under the grill. When they are toasted, put them on the hotplate with the other waiting ingredients. When you put your toast is a good time to start cooking your baked beans, they usually just need to be heated up and you can do that in 2 minutes in a microwave or in a small pan on the stove. We like to serve them in a little pot so that they do not spread. When your sausages and black pudding are ready, assemble all of the ingredients on their final plates for serving. Plates should be large enough to hold all the ingredients of a full English breakfast comfortably without everything feeling cramped.