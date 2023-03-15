Attention foodies! It’s about time you unleash your inner self at SA’s top restaurants at a great price

Dig into delicious dining and support local eateries during Restaurant Week South Africa which starts on March 31 and runs through April 30.
Restaurant Week is a worldwide culinary concept that enables you to explore the best restaurants at a great price. How fun is that?
Participating fine dining establishments in the Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town, and The Winelands regions will be offering their exquisite menus at discounted prices, either for lunch or dinner.
The first-ever Restaurant Week edition was held in Amsterdam, in 2001. After that, Restaurant Week has been organised bi-annually in among others: Belgium, The Netherlands, Italy, and Singapore. Since its inception in SA in 2012, it has proven to awaken the South African foodies’ inner epicure.
Below are some of the restaurants that will be participating in Restaurant Week SA:
- The Fat Zebra (Pretoria)
- The Blue Room at Grub & Vine (Cape Town)
- Asoka (Cape Town)
- Le coin Francais (Franschhoek)
- The Chef’s Table (Durban)
- Verdicchio (Johannesburg)
- La Boheme Bistro & Wine Bar (Cape Town)
- Betty the Butcher (Pretoria)
The real-time booking system will be open from March 24 on www.restaurantweek.co.za, where you can peruse the participating restaurants’ reduced set menu prices and decide which restaurant you would like to make a booking at. Unfortunately, you cannot book by liaising with the restaurant directly, as only bookings made through the official Restaurant Week booking system are valid.
Once you have made a booking through the website, you will receive a confirmation of your booking as an email, which you will need to bring with you to the selected restaurant.