Fine dining restaurant Belthazar set to reopen after Covid-19 closure

Belthazar, a veritable theatre of fine food and wine that has been around for over a decade, is set to reopen its doors on November 1. The restaurant, which will reopen at the V&A Waterfront, shut down in 2020 due to the disastrous impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Belthazar originally opened its doors at the V&A Waterfront in 2003, offering guests a meat and seafood extravaganza, the largest wine-by-the-glass bar in the world, and panoramic views of the Waterfront and Table Mountain. Over time, the restaurant became one of Cape Town’s leading restaurants, collecting many prestigious awards along the way, including best steakhouse in South Africa, a best seafood restaurant in Cape Town, best Waterfront restaurant, TripAdvisor Awards of Excellence, Wine Spectator Awards of Excellence for its wine list, and more. Sadly, like so many restaurants in SA, it closed its doors in 2020 due to Covid-19 but is now back with a twist. Co-owner Ian Halfon said they want the restaurant to be the locals’ first choice when considering a grill.

“You can expect our same phenomenal steaks and seafood, our exceptional selection of premium wines served in Riedel glassware, our iconic wine bar with the biggest nitrogen-infused tap unit in the world, the very best and freshest ingredients with a focus on local, the same rich ambience and captivating vibe, and slick professional service – all set in an idyllic location, with our spectacular all-weather dining enclosure on the terrace offering the same glorious views,” said Halfon. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belthazar (@belthazar_capetown) “The restaurant will be launching its value al fresco lunch menu seven days a week. “Not only will there be affordable value meals such as charcuterie, cheese boards, burgers, and steak and seafood offerings but also wine tastings so that nobody is left out of tasting our array of award-winning wines.

“For those that want to indulge in something more substantial, our standard menu will be available,” he said. Belthazar Restaurant will be located at shop 154, Victoria Wharf, V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. They will be open daily from noon until late and booking is advised.

Last month, popular Cape Town eatery Beluga also announced that they will be reopening their doors later this month after closing in 2020 due to Covid-19 too. After the pandemic forced the owners of the restaurant to hold off on opening their doors, the restaurant is now ready to serve patrons as they relaunch in what promises to be the most deliciously sophisticated new hot spot in the CBD on the prominent V&A Waterfront cruise terminal. They said patrons can expect to experience the vibrant yet industrial views of the Cape Town harbour in addition to a refined whisky bar, wine-tasting section, delectable sushi conveyor belt, and private dining area for celebrations and private functions.

Always striving to exceed expectations, they said the new location promises all the old favourites with new exciting additions to tantalise your palate. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BelugaCapeTown (@belugarestaurant) Group hospitality manager at Beluga, Ingè Rebello, said they cannot wait to reopen their doors in this stunning new location and welcome everyone back. “Covid-19 affected so many businesses and we are proud to see Beluga make its comeback just in time for spring in the Mother City.