LOOK: Enjoy delicious classics at Cape Town’s newest cocktail spot

South Africa has historically been a beer and wine-drinking country. But the artisanal cocktail movement has exploded in recent years, together with the craft gin movement.

Today, there are many great spots around the country with sophisticated, carefully curated cocktail menus. Despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic over the past year, bartenders continue to find innovative ways to create and serve cocktails. There's no better way to wind down after a long day or a gruelling week than by enjoying a few drinks with friends.

If you are a cocktail connoisseur and live in or near Cape Town, the new StrangeLove Cocktail Lounge in Salt River is worth a visit. The bar stands out for its distinctive offering of small-batch, hand-distilled vodka, gin, agave spirit, rhum agricole (rum made from sugar cane juice) and Campari-style African amaro, and its menu of curated cocktail and mini-food pairings. Set in what was Hope Distillery's mezzanine-level tasting room, it features pared-back Scandinavian furnishings in dark hues, lush greenery, and wooden finishes.