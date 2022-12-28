Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge just released its NYE table prices - but it’s the comments that are sending us

With festivities in full swing, restaurants are fully booked, the atmosphere is electric, and everything is in overdrive. Saint Champagne Bar and Lounge is trending again, this time not for unpaid bills by club patrons - it seems that one is under control - but for ridiculous prices for its New Year’s Eve party.

Story continues below Advertisement

Announcing its minimum spend tables for bookings, the night club shared on its Twitter and Instagram: “Cross over into the New Year in style! There’s no better place to be at the 31st of December 2022. “Start your New Year in style and celebrate at the most premium entertainment venue in the Mother City. BOOK YOUR TABLES NOW!!” #SaintNYE



Book Your Minimum Spend.



Book Now!!



067 410 8043 | 066 488 2649 | 065 823 4625 | 064 301 5414#BuiltForPurePleasure pic.twitter.com/gAZXEtPHta — SAINT (@saintloungecpt) December 27, 2022 As can be seen on the post, Table 1 can be secured for R1 million, Table 2 in the running with R750 000, and Table 3 - what’s half a million?

Table 4 only R250 000, Table 5: R150 000, Table 6: 100 000, Table 7: R75 000, Table 8: R50 000, Table 9: R25 000, and Table 10: R10 000. Users camped by Saint's page with some of the funniest memes and comments. @shabangu wrote: “I’m gonna need the HAWKS to book a table at Saint for New years just to watch what’s happening with table 3 upwards 😂😂😂😂

Story continues below Advertisement

@Anelefumba wrote: “Even if I’m not the target market but please 1 meter for a table is insane!” @MjokwaneKandaba wrote: “Imali or ama centimeters? (is this money or centimeters?) On Instagram, tsepongcamu wrote: “I don't even qualify naku table 10”

Story continues below Advertisement

Notbadassdinny wrote: “since when do you need to take out a home loan to go groove ?😭” Nikita. rasmeni wrote: “Table 1 is the table God was talking about when he said "You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows" 😭😭 Leeethuba wrote, “Don’t worry guys, yi Zim dollar le🧍🏾‍♀️”