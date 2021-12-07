Christmas is a grand affair at Val du Charron Grillroom
December is our favourite time of year at Val du Charron with activities for all members of the Family.
We kick off the festive season with the Wild boar trail run on the 16th with trails for the family and the fittest. Ranging from 5km to 20km visit entries. Go to events.co.za for more. information.
Pizza Vista will be open from early for your caffeine shot and after the race for a quick bite to eat.
Christmas is a grand affair at the Grillroom with decorations to match. Our served extensive Christmas lunch buffet is sure to please the whole family.
For a fun filled send off to 2021 the Grillroom hosts its annual dinner dance on New year’s eve with live music and sophisticated set menu.
And of course for those who simply want to relax at our 4 or 5 star Guesthouses, we have fantastic local specials on www.vdcwines.co.za and don’t forget to spoil yourself with a massage at the Spa.
For more information, please visit www.vdcwines.com or call 021873 1256 or email [email protected]