‘Best news ever’: Excitement mounts as new eateries set to open in Davenport

Full-service café-bar and cocktail franchise restaurant News Café opened a branch in Davenport on Thursday, and locals cannot wait to wine and dine at the beautiful establishment. Glenwood’s Davenport Road is undoubtedly one of the coolest restaurant strips in Durban and local diners believe the restaurant couldn’t have launched at any better place than the busy street.

Story continues below Advertisement

It makes sense because the road has been a focus for development in recent years, bringing new diners and party goers to the area. The news of the restaurant opening was announced by owner Joelene Sudhu Marimuthu on Facebook. The post soon went viral, gathering over a hundred comments, likes and shares with people commenting on the beauty of the restaurant and how they could not wait to visit the new establishment.

One user wrote: “Best news ever.” A second commented: “Wow, this is nice!” While a third enquired, “Where is this place that looks so beautiful?” Proudly held by Fournews, News Café opened its first store in Hatfield in 1995. Nearly three decades later, they have grown into a multi-national household name and remain synonymous with innovative thinking within the food and social market space.

Story continues below Advertisement

Combining the key features of a coffee and cocktail bar, restaurant and entertainment venue, the establishment is a trendsetting and benchmarking brand within the industry. Their cocktails are prepared with flair and their food offering is appetising. According to Fournews, their secret to success - passion, dedication and consistency - is the motivation behind the restaurant’s long-standing position as the leading entertainment venue in South Africa. News Café Davenport is located at 98 Helen Joseph Road, Davenport.

Story continues below Advertisement

Call: 087 802 5461 Another new restaurant set to open in the bustling street is Cappello. With its attractive décor and stylish interior finishing, this exciting venue boasts its motto as being “Food, Passion, and People”.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Cappello concept has evolved dramatically since its inception in 2001. Where the brand was originally developed as a coffee shop, it is now a cocktail café. On their menu: the restaurant serves a delicious array of foods such as fresh sushi, seafood, and pasta as well as an array of continental dishes including delicious steaks and meats. The restaurant seems to be more of a beer, cocktail, champagne, whisky and cognac venue but if you are a wine drinker you will be pleased to find all the usual favourites on their list. Cappello will be located at 133 Helen Joseph Road, Davenport.