Eyadini Lounge to remain closed until further notice following death of owner Jabulani ‘Mjay’ Zama

What was once a bustling nightlife spot for locals and tourists alike has now been confined to the annals of uncertainty. Eyadini Lounge was a huge crowd pleaser, attracting local celebs and politicians alike, thus cementing Durban’s Umlazi township as a tourist hotspot.

But following the untimely death of its founder Jabulani ‘Mjay’ Zama aged 47, the future of the establishment is unknown. Confirming the passing of Zama, also known as Jigga Money, who had earlier last week suffered a server stroke, the restaurant announced that it will remain closed until further notice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EyadiniLounge (@eyadiniloungenuz) Zama’s family also thanked those who knew him for their prayers as they “come to terms with the passing of their son”. A further announcement regarding funeral arrangements will be confirmed in due course.

Zama will be sorely missed by the local community. Member of the executive committee (MEC) for Economic Development, Tourism and Environment Affairs, Siboniso Duma conveyed his condolences to his family, stating the establishment was the most popular destination for tourists and a source of jobs for artists and hundreds of youth in the Umlazi township. “On behalf of all categories of staff in the department and two of our entities - the KZN Tourism Authority and the KZN Liquor Authority, we wish to express our deepest condolences to the family,” said Duma.