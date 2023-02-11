Patrons saddened by Wish on Florida’s temporal closure following AKA’s fatal shooting

Patrons of popular Durban restaurant Wish on Florida have expressed shock and sadness after hearing that the restaurant will be temporarily closed due to the fatal shooting that happened outside their premises on Friday night. Management of the European-inspired restaurant and champagne bar took to social media to announce the news.

“Wish on Florida Road has expressed its sincere and heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones after the deaths of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane. “We would like to extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to both the Forbes and Motsoane families. We are in the process of cooperating with the SAPS and have handed over all surveillance footage from the evening in question. “We are awaiting further communication from the SAPS and the investigation officer working on the case.

“We would like to extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to both the Forbes and Motsoane families, and as such we will remain closed until;l further notice,” read the statement. The award-winning rapper was shot dead on Durban’s Florida road. He had been standing outside Wish on Florida restaurant with acclaimed culinary connoisseur, entrepreneur, friend, and former manager Tibz.

Taking to the comment section, Bernard Nelson Nyondo wrote: “This is rather very sad and traumatic to the management and the whole staff. Something no one would want to experience (crying face emojis). “Our prayers are with you and your entire team...May God strengthen you through it all. See you soon.” Nokulunga Flo Malinga wrote: “I can only imagine how traumatic this must have been for the staff at Wish.”

