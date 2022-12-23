Zuma restaurant - a hit with Durban foodies despite trademark drama

A number of new restaurants recently opened in Durban, adding to the diverse line-up of cuisines. And one of those restaurants, Zuma restaurant, has got people talking.

Story continues below Advertisement

When the restaurant launched in November, it landed on the Twitter trends list as most people thought it was owned by former president Jacob Zuma. But businessman and restaurateur David Manal cleared the confusion that the former president had nothing to do with the restaurant but had been invited as a guest to its official opening. When news dropped that it was not Zuma who owns the restaurant, Durban foodies commented and posted on social media that even though it was not owned by him, they would still visit the restaurant this festive season and beyond.

Situated at the Pearls of uMhlanga, the restaurant has Mediterranean and Asian styles of food presentation, which centres around izakaya – the generous sharing of a variety of delicious foods infused with a medley of smokey flavours. They note that this unique concept is centred around the sharing of food in a peaceful, soulful environment, pairing varieties of bold, intense flavours with selected alcoholic beverages to enhance the taste buds. In a statement, the contemporary Japanese international restaurant group and lifestyle brand revealed that a dispute is in progress between Zuma and the Durban restaurant, and Zuma plans to take legal action regarding the trademark. They offer a variety of smoked meats, charcoal-grilled to perfection, wagyu beef, flambéed sushi, and mouthwatering desserts.

Story continues below Advertisement

Their sushi menu includes fresh oysters, tempura cucumber, and sashimi, and the chef's signature sushi menu offers beef tataki, prawn bombs, and hotate spicy scallops. In the mains section, there is grilled de-boned half chicken, wagyu beef, sous-vide lamb neck, omurice (a Japanese dish consisting of an omelette made with fried rice and thin, fried, scrambled eggs, usually topped with ketchup), duck confit, pasta, and more. When it comes to desserts, they offer chocolate and almond brownies, Zuma deep-fried ice cream, crêpes Suzette, and more. Recently, the restaurant found itself in a trademark drama with the global Japanese restaurant Zuma, which stated that they have no affiliation with them in any manner.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a statement, the contemporary Japanese international restaurant group and lifestyle brand revealed that a dispute is in progress between Zuma and the Durban restaurant, and Zuma plans to take legal action regarding the trademark. Founded in 2002 by Rainer Becker and Arjun Waney, the brand has successfully launched in twenty-one locations around the world, including permanent restaurants in Hong Kong, Dubai, Istanbul, Miami, Bangkok, Abu Dhabi, New York, Rome, Las Vegas, Boston, Madrid, and the Maldives. The owner of the South African-based Zuma brand, David Manal, responded to the statement of international Zuma brand owners Rainer Becker and Arjun Waney.

Manal stated that he is the sole owner of the Zuma brand in South Africa. “Zuma is a big name in South Africa. It is well-known to the people, and it’s the name of our former president, Jacob Zuma. I’ve got the support of the local people and Jacob Zuma,” he said.

Why don't we go celebrate in that Fancy Zuma restaurant akere...we must support black business — Maphum2019 (@FragranceSmaga) December 19, 2022 Manal stated that his position has been well considered, and his lawyers have exchanged letters with Becker and Waney previously. “I have no ill will towards either of them and wish them well, however, I have my own venture to focus on,” he said.

The former president Jacob Zuma doesn't own any restaurant... Zuma means “peace” in Arabic, there are restaurants in London, Miami and New York called “Zuma”... But then South Africans are so insulated and enveloped in Mzansi that fall into this feebing... 🤧 — Legion (@TechnoAtheist) November 30, 2022 Manal also stated that the international brand’s allegations of legal action are tired and outdated.

“When they first reached out to me, I invited them to be part of this local venture, but on mutual terms, not as they dictated,” he added. You guys live off lies shame. That’s not Zuma’s restaurant. — Oyena Mbokodo Ngcobo (@ngcobo_oyena) December 2, 2022