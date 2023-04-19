Halaal restaurants in your city for Eid celebrations

Eid is a significant religious holiday celebrated by Muslims around the world to commemorate the end of Ramadaan, the Islamic month of fasting. One of the common ways people celebrate Eid is by having a festive meal with family and friends.

When considering the potential risks associated with load shedding, people may prefer to celebrate Eid at a restaurant rather than at home. This can make the experience of celebrating Eid even more special and enjoyable. It’s important to note that the Halaal restaurants below are nust a few examples, there are many more available. It's always a good idea to contact the restaurant ahead of time to check their opening hours, availability, and any other details you may need. Additionally, make sure that the restaurant's Halaal certification is valid and up-to-date

Gauteng Doppio Zero, Sandton Doppio Zero is a popular Halaal restaurant in Sandton. The menu includes a range of Italian-inspired dishes, including pizzas, pasta and breakfast.

The restaurant also offers vegan and vegetarian options. You can contact them on 011 883 8000. Visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/doppiozerosa/ Baha Taco, Rosebank Ceviche Peruvian Style/Fish taco. Picture Instagram: Baha Taco Baha Taco is a Halaal restaurant in Rosebank. It offers a range of tacos, burritos and bowls inspired by Mexican cuisine.

The restaurant also offers vegan and vegetarian options. The casual atmosphere and outdoor seating make it a great spot for a festive Eid celebration. Contact them at 083 461 5586. Visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/bahatacoza/ Durban The Galley Beach Bar & Grill, Ballito

The Galley Beach Bar & Grill is a Halaal restaurant in Umdloti. It’s known for its seafood dishes, burgers and grills, which are all Halaal certified. The restaurant's stunning beachfront location and relaxed vibe make it the perfect place for a casual Eid celebration. Contact them on 031 568 2383. Palki Indian Restaurant, Durban Central

Palki Indian Restaurant is a popular Halaal restaurant in central Durban. It specialises in authentic Indian cuisine, with a menu that includes a range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes like biryanis, curries and tandoori grills. Contact them at 031 201 0019 or email [email protected] Afro’s Chicken Shop, Glenwood

Afro's Chicken Shop is a Halaal restaurant in Glenwood. It serves flame-grilled chicken burgers, wraps and salads. The restaurant's open-air deck and street-style vibe make it a quirky and fun spot for an Eid celebration. Contact them on 031 201 2375. Visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AfrosChickenShop/ Cape Town

The Test Kitchen, Woodstock Picture Instagram: thetestkitchenct, Grass Fed Beef Tartare. The Test Kitchen is a Halaal-friendly fine-dining restaurant in Woodstock with a focus on innovative and creative cuisine. They offer a seasonal tasting menu that changes regularly and features dishes like wild mushroom risotto, lamb chops with smoked aubergine purée, and rooibos dessert.

Contact them at +27 21 447 2337 or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TheTestKitchenZA/ Gold Restaurant, Cape Town City Centre Picture Instagram @goldrestaurantcapetown: Mozambiquan Piri Piri chicken wings Gold Restaurant is a Halaal restaurant in the heart of Cape Town that offers an interactive African dining experience.

Their menu includes traditional African dishes such as bobotie, bunny chow and potjiekos. Gold Restaurant has live entertainment, including drumming performances and traditional dancing. Contact them at +27 21 421 4653 or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GoldRestaurantCapeTown/ Bo-Kaap Kombuis, Bo-Kaap