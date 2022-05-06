Head to these restaurants for Mother’s Day brunch and lunch specials

Mothers always make sure that those they love are cared for, so treat her to a celebration worthy of her efforts with brunch, lunch, dinner, and dessert specials for Mother’s Day weekend. Here are places you can go to. Crocworld’s Fish Eagle Café

On Sunday, Crocworld’s Fish Eagle Café is hosting a special Sunday lunch buffet that promises gourmet food, great ocean views, and an incredible family day out. The three-course lunch buffet starts with a selection of delicious eats including deep-fried basa fish, creamy mussel and white wine pot, cajun chicken liver pate, salads, home-baked bread, and cheese and fruit platters. Diners can then tuck into the main course of slow-roasted beef, flame-grilled lemon and herb chicken fillets, and an assortment of vegetable options. The meal is topped off with a selection of delectable desserts such as mixed berry cheesecake, apple tart, ice cream with English toffee or Bar One sauce, and a tropical fruit salad. The Mother’s Day buffet lunch starts from 11.30am to 3pm at a cost of R195 per person or R95 for children under 10. Bookings are essential, call 083 658 7073.

96 Winery Road Restaurant – Stellenbosch Mother’s Day lunch at 96 Winery Road includes a special four-course seasonal menu. It is R485 per person and you can expect menu items like a creamy mushroom soup, seared beef fillet, and chocolate panna cotta. To book your seat, you can email [email protected] View this post on Instagram A post shared by 96 Winery Road Restaurant (@96wineryroad) Mythos Greek Restaurant – Durban, Joburg, and Pretoria

Mythos Greek Restaurant will be offering its standard menu on Mother’s Day. The restaurant has fast become renowned for its authentic Greek cuisine. “Authentic” is not a term we use lightly. Their head chef brings with her a wealth of family recipes and insists on importing all her key ingredients from Greece. This authentic culinary approach has garnered them the title of Best Greek Restaurant in Joburg, Pretoria, and Ekurhuleni. On their menu, you can get excited for an authentically Greek experience by their meze dishes and dips that are perfect for sharing. Their salads, freshly-made, are also perfect for sharing or as a meal for one, and pita that comes with your choice of filling with tzatziki, tomato, and red onion, served with a side of fresh-cut chips. For bookings you can visit www.mythos.co.za.

