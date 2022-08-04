Molo Lobby Bar and Lounge unveils new menu that celebrates local food

The Molo Lobby Bar and Lounge offers a menu that showcases a selection of locally loved dishes. 'Molo’, a Xhosa greeting meaning 'Hello' is fitting for the lounge which boasts bold colour, comfortable seating and warm lighting.

The lounge's location is perfect for when a person just wants a quick bite to eat while catching their breath. With travellers coming in from other countries, a soft upgrade to the establishment was also fitting. On the menu there is the fluffiest dombolo which is baked daily and served with grilled rump slices.

Grilled rump with chakalaka, ushantini and dombolo served at the Molo Lobby Bar and Lounge. Picture: Supplied Chef Tristan Latouf explained that the menu celebrated local food and they are items that he and his team love making. The menu’s star has to be the ‘Mrwapha Platter’ which offers a bit of everything and is a great light snack to indulge in. The crispy spinach pies will have you going in for more and one can never go wrong with juicy beef ribs.

Plating of the beef ribs and grilled mielies served at the Molo Lobby Bar and Lounge. Picture: Supplied If you prefer a meal on the heavier side, ‘Isibindi Nomqa’ which is spicy livers, deep fried maize balls and Mrs Balls flavoured grilled boerewors, is the perfect filler. Some of the Mrwapha platter served at Molo Lobby Bar and Lounge. Picture: Supplied The Molo Lobby Bar and Lounge is located at the Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton and is abuzz on the last Friday of every month with resident jazz band, Kopano, bringing live entertainment to patrons. Acting general manager, Themba Mpofu shared that the vision for the space is to show the warm hospitality that our country has to offer.