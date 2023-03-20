Sophie Ndaba's ex Max Lichaba resigns as managing director of popular shisanyama Kwa Lichaba to become pastor

Managing director of popular Soweto-based shisanyama Kwa Lichaba Max Lichaba has resigned to follow his calling of becoming a pastor. In a statement released on the outlet's Instagram page, Lichaba said his resignation will take effect immediately.

“I am writing to convey that I will be resigning from my position as Managing Director of Kwa Lichaba Chesa Nyama outlets and brands. "My resignation will take effect immediately. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers, suppliers, colleagues, and all stakeholders for their continued support over the years. “The business activities of Kwa Lichaba Lounge will continue to operate under the management of the Lichaba family.

“I decided to resign from my post principally because of the decision to follow my calling of being a pastor. “I am truly thankful for the assistance and support that you have given me. I believe that Kwa Lichaba business will earn more success and milestones in the years to come,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KwaLichaba Bookings (@kwalichabasoweto) According to ‘TimesLive’ Lichaba had always known he had a calling in ministry which led to him getting ordained when he was 22. “I have been avoiding the calling and even started alcohol businesses. The calling has been heavy and those close to me always knew. It's now time for its manifestation.

“I have been planning to resign for a while and the Bible says you cannot serve two masters so I had to choose one and follow what God has called me for,” the publication reported him as saying. Located in one of the most famous townships in South Africa, Soweto, Kwa Lichaba offers an authentic shisanyama experience in a chilled and relaxed environment. It is one of the premier spots for good food, braai, and drinks locations you can find.